Gujarat's CM- Vijay Rupani witnesses ability in disability-an extraordinary walk

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Sept 28 (ANI): To stimulate the society towards breaking all the stereotypes, IDT SURAT had taken an initiative to contribute in the Charity Fashion Show'19, presented by Golden Chariot Overseas, which was held on Friday, 27th September at Avadh Utopia.

The outfits were designed by IDT's Fashion Designing Students, keeping in mind the comfort level and the real challenges faced by the specially-able ones.

For vision impaired participants, IDT's Fashion students integrated BRAILLE Symbols with which they can figure out the front and back and the basics of carrying out their outfits.

The show witnessed Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat and his wife Anjali Rupani as their honourable Chief Guests to motivate the Divyangs.

Pradipsinh Jadeja, Home Minister, Gujarat and Shamita Shetty, Celebrity Guest were others who graced the occasion with their presence.

It is usual to see a model walk down the runway and score appreciations, but what caught the eyes of the audience was the confidence of a physically impaired on the ramp.

The entire show was directed by the very talented Fashion Choreographer- Keyur Desai.

IDT has great experiences of working with such a dedicated group of people in support of a very worthy and relatable cause to all.

* It is the only institute in India to participate in New York Fashion Week where it promoted the concept of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' with Honourable Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

* It also supported the initiative towards educating under privileged children through kids fashion show in Mumbai with Smile Foundation- an NGO in India directly benefitting over 750,000 children and their families every year.

IDT's charity fashion walk aimed at promoting women empowerment and equality through its sequences-UDAAN, Haq Se and Twinkling Stars.

This charity show was about every individual who is holding himself back and the efforts put in by IDT's entire team boosted their self-confidence indeed.

Anupam Goyal, Director, IDT expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the show- Darshini Kothiya, State Secretary, Gujarat, Nisarg Shah, MD, Golden Chariot Overseas and Ami Shah, CEO, Golden Chariot Overseas for believing in IDT and giving the wonderful opportunity to work for the noble cause of Empowering Divinity.

IDT is looking forward to work with such great teams again in the future.

This story is provided by News Wire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

