Gujarat's homegrown peanut butter brand, Mustin, has launched unique flavours for the first time in India to appeal to consumers' taste buds

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 2 (ANI/PNN): You won't have to satisfy your taste buds with salty, sweet, nutty, and earthy peanut butter in the future. For the first time in India, Mustin, a Gujarat-based peanut butter and seeds brand, has introduced a variety of unique savoury flavours that consumers enjoy.

Mustin, the peanut butter and Seeds Company, announced the launch of its most popular product variant, Chocolate-Hazelnut spread, for the first time in the country. Customers are obsessed with its creamy texture and ultra-delicious taste.

Mustin is the only PB (peanut butter) brand that has introduced a wide range of flavoured products, including Choco Peanut Butter and super flavoured ones like Strawberry, Vanilla, and Choco Almont Peanut Butter, which are extremely unique savoury flavours in India.

Shashank Pacheriwal and Rutvik Shah lead the brand, which is supported by the rich foundation and vast experience of Parvati Fabrics Ltd, a well-known name in the textile industry, and the Evershine Group. The brand's core concept is to provide pure health benefits through innovative products.





Mustin's other major product category is healthy seeds, which include Chia seeds, Sunflower seeds, Pumpkin seeds, and Watermelon seeds in both raw and roasted varieties. The all-natural PB is available at incredible prices digitally across multiple platforms.

Peanut butter is the most adaptable food that has ever been discovered. It is popular among people of all ages, not just gym-goers and health-conscious individuals, due to its numerous health benefits and delectable taste. It was originally used as a healthy substitute for regular butter, but it is now consumed by almost everyone and everywhere. Peanut butter can be eaten on its own or added to desserts, sandwiches, drinks, and almost any other dish.

Other reasons could be that peanut butter is a superfood with high protein content, that it is a great post-workout meal, that it does not spoil easily, and that it is available in a variety of delicious flavours on the market.

Another important category that you may have heard about in casual conversation is seeds. Seeds may be small in size, but they are a nutritional powerhouse. In the Indian diet, chia seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and watermelon seeds predominate. These are the best plant sources of fibre, good fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Furthermore, these superfoods are extremely versatile. It can be eaten raw or cooked, and it can be added to almost any dish.

"This year, we launched a range of entirely new flavours that are again being introduced for the first time in India," Mustin's Shashank Pacheriwal said. These new flavours, including Chia and Strawberry Peanut Butter, Chia and Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Mixed Seeds and Strawberry Peanut Butter, are an unimaginable combination of delicious flavours and healthy seeds. These new flavours were developed with the goal of bringing the best delicious flavours and nutrient-dense nutrients to the table."

Rutvik Shah said, "Mustin has always believed in adapting and offering quality products according to the market and the changing preferences of consumers. So, without compromising on these values, Mustin is making their unshakable presence in the market by offering the best products that strike a perfect balance between being delectable and containing higher nutritional values."

