Gujarat's largest readymade garments store, Clustor launched
Gujarat's largest readymade garments store, Clustor launched in Surat

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:56 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Oct 21 (ANI): If festive season shopping is on your mind, look no further than Clustor.
Gujarat's largest readymade garments store, Clustor, has finally launched in Surat. The store will have more than 350 national, international brands under one roof and will cater to everyone from men and women to kids.
Hence, whether you're looking for casual outfits of dressy ensembles for the upcoming festivities, you are sure to find something that suits your taste, personality and budget.
Located at Parle Point, the store is your one-stop destination for festive shopping this year.
"Even though Surat is a textile town, there was not really a place that would serve people of all age groups with a wide variety of choices. The dream of millions of Suratis is being realized today with Clustor," said Suresh Patel, Director, Clustor.
Having built in a ten-storey building in a built-up area of1,12,000 square feet and stocking up more than 350 international brands for men, women and kids, it's a top destination for every fashion conscious person in Surat. Parking facilities have also been set up for customers so that they can shop without having to worry about their vehicle.
Clustor by G3, a family fashion and lifestyle store, is delighted to embark upon a new journey and bring to you the finest collection of products for every member of your family.
Clustor, like a 'cluster' aims to facilitate an easy-going and wholesome shopping experience for its customers. To fulfil this purpose, the brand has engaged a team of fashion enthusiasts to help you select the best products from the range of over 350 indigenous and international brands.
With dedicated floors for kids, men, women and ethnic wear, dedicated valet parking, one-on-one assistance in-store and its online platform, Clustor has made a sincere attempt to make fashion accessible like never before.
This story is provided by News Wire Gujarat.

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:59 IST

