Gurgaon: The Oberoi, Trident introduce 100% solar power

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:52 IST

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Taking a step towards a greener future, The Oberoi and the Trident, Gurgaon have introduced solar power to fulfill the electricity needs of both hotels.
A captive power plant in Balasar, Haryana will generate 7.5 MW of electricity to meet the energy demands of the two hotels.
The solar power plant has been equipped with Polycrystalline technology and is spread over 25 acres. With 27,000 solar panels installed, the plant's performance ratio is determined to be 76.50 per cent. The Oberoi and the Trident in Gurgaon aim at reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 12,344 tons per year.
Talking about the initiative, Abhishek Panshikar, General Manager - The Oberoi, Gurgaon - said, "We are proud that our Gurgaon hotels are now operating on 100 per cent solar power. This is our small way of giving back to mother nature and providing our guests with a sustainable luxury experience."
Adding to this, Amit Khare, General Manager of Trident, Gurgaon, said, "Surveys have shown that guests prefer to stay in environment-friendly accommodations. This is equally an important priority for us. With this in mind, our guests will be pleased to know that they are now staying in a hotel that is fully powered by solar energy."
Adopting renewal energy like solar power will help resolve many environmental challenges like reducing global warming and CO2 emission and also helping drive greater socio-economic benefits by creating local employment opportunities.
