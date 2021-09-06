Gurudakshina- A tribute to teachers by Classplus Happy Teachers' Day

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The past few years have been very challenging for teachers as they had to get used to the internet universe since that is the language the new generation understands and speaks.

They had to put in a lot of hard work to get versed with it and enhance their online presence. While they made all these efforts, our responsibility is to help and support them in their journey.

Classplus' film is a reminder to celebrate the pure and selfless bond between a teacher and a student. By sticking to the values and learnings of their Guru, the students bring the biggest smile of accomplishment, love, and joy on their teacher's face as they share with them their #Gurudakshina in the form of their teacher's own application for "Gurukul Institute."

Gurudakshina - A tribute to teachers by Classplus Watch Now: https://bit.ly/3BzKkcW

Classplus is also letting students create a certificate for all their teachers where they can wish them and tell them that they are the World's Best Teacher in 2 minutes.



Wish Now: https://bit.ly/3tgxahW

Three years ago, Classplus was found, on the same belief of enriching the bond between a teacher and their students. Since then, they have been on a mission of enabling teachers and facilitators across India by helping them create their own online identity through a white-labeled app for their coaching, equipped with next-level technology, making teachers future-ready. The app not only helps teachers go online but also widen their reach and go beyond their geographical boundaries.

As part of this mission to empower teachers, this video is a step by Classplus to make students realize the role a teacher plays in their lives. From setting the foundation of learning to developing the love for it. Teachers always go the extra mile to make things easy for their students.

One of the lines from the film that struck a chord with all of us was:

"Jab kisi problem ka solution kitaabo mein na mile, toh usse solve krne ke liye lagta hai naya nazariya"

As the young generation, it is the responsibility of the students to guide their teachers into the naya nazariya and pay their Guru Dakshina.

