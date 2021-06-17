Gurugram more liveable than Mumbai, Bengaluru in Covid-era: Square Yards

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Gurugram is the most suitable city to live from a Covid perspective as compared to Mumbai and Bengaluru, according to a report by tech-led brokerage and mortgage marketplace Square Yards released on Thursday.

While both Mumbai and Bengaluru had only 1.3 and 0.3 Covid hospitals available respectively per 10,000 people, Gurugram outshone both with 2.5 hospitals per 10,000 people, said the report titled 'Suitability Index: The Covid Perspective.'

Even though the density of Covid cases was second only to the North, the presence of the maximum number of hospitals per 10,000 people, more than 40 per cent open area and the lowest population density makes this zone the most suitable and hence livable from the Covid perspective, said the study.

Four prime parameters were considered for computing the suitability index: population density, Covid infected cases, hospital infrastructure and the open areas ratio of each locality or zones in the selected cities.

The east zone in Gurugram, western and central suburbs in Mumbai, and Mahadevapura zone in Bengaluru were found to be the most suitable to live from a Covid perspective.



Mahadevapura was the most suitable zone in Bengaluru with localities like Bellandur, Devasandra and Marathahalli. In Mumbai, localities in N and PN wards which largely form western and central suburbs were found to be most suitable.

Contrary to the common notion, the report suggests that Mumbai has the highest open area ratio among the three cities at 45 per cent followed by Gurugram at an average of 35 per cent followed by Bengaluru at a mere 20 per cent.

Mumbai was the most densely populated at 60,000 people per square km while Gurugram had the lowest population density at 4,200 people per sq km.

Anand Moorthy, Business Head for data intelligence and asset management services at Square Yards, said the suitability index is an attempt to bring many non-transaction elements to the forefront that can have an impact while making a decision about dream home since it has become working pad also.

He said the 'new normal' is here to stay and the idea is to look at factors other than proximity to work or affordability that impact choice of residence.

The report throws light on the core factors affecting Covid-19 or any other pandemic situation to help a prospective buyer or lessee to choose location of residence mindfully.

(ANI)

