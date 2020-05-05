GuruVw - Video Conferencing Platform Developed by an NRI

Singapore, May 5 (ANI/Digpu): GuruVw, a newly launched video conferencing platform has been developed by an NRI, namely Vikas Gupta. He is also the founder of IamTreked, a GPS tracking software.

Vikas Gupta, a young entrepreneur of Indian origin, living in Singapore, is into developing innovative software solutions. His GPS tracking software has been adopted by many leading fleet operators and MNCs in Singapore for many years. Iamtreked's IT Solutions have been recognized by the Singapore Government and are qualified for government (PSG) grants.

The importance of this software can be understood from the fact the Ministry of Electronics of Government of India has put a contest for software with similar features and has announced the award of rupees one crore and a budget of about Rs 2.4 crore is allocated for this.

On asking about the Video conferencing platform, Vikas said, "GuruVw.com is in line with government efforts for work or learn from home. It is a valuable tool for teachers, counsellors, students and businesses to work or learn from home by real-time sharing of Video (HD), audio, slides, chats, and screens. GuruVw is kept free during this lockdown period. It is our small contribution to society during circuit breaker/lockdown measures to help to be productive still while saving our near and dear ones.''

Life has almost come to standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. GuruVw helps the teachers to connect to students for a class or online sessions. Teams can arrange meetings for unlimited time and an unlimited number of users.

It has a polling system to engage students to see their responses. It also has the ability to zoom, highlight, draw, and write on presentations making your points clearer to remote students. It can record your lectures which they can see later or review as per needs.

GuruVw has a feature of breakout rooms where one class can be split into different groups to assign different projects.

Students can painlessly discuss and view with not just audio and webcam but with documents and videos allowing virtual markers to be used on the documents.

Students get the "Fun Factor" also by being engaged through sharing of emoji icons, whispering/passing notes to other students, cross presentations, and voicing out during the lessons as though they were in class. They can also be given the opportunity to present their discussions and show their exercise sheets like a real class.

GuruVw can also help with companies, associations, management committees to conduct meetings/Annual General Meetings(AGM) to stream, discuss, and vote from home or any other support or discussions. One of the important actions to be used in this is a polling facility where members can vote by poll remotely to approve and reject a motion.

GuruVw.com can be effectively used as a counseling tool also as many people may get mentally sick or under depression due to isolation or confinement in homes which they have never been in life. Staying 24 hours in-home for weeks may cause many mental issues with people. GuruVw can be effectively used by counsellors and psychologists.

The video conferencing platform can be also used effectively by our health practitioners to save lives by giving teleconsultations or advice for the wellbeing of the public. It will mitigate the fear of doctors as well as patients who may be carriers of the virus unknowingly. Users can connect and login using a simple link that is accessible on any platform.

GuruVw meetings are running on secure servers and using popular security protocols like TLS, HTTPS, Checksum, secret keys, SRTP, DTLS. It has a password system also which is unique for each meeting. Besides that various permissions like sharing file/screen/video user can be allowed/rejected to avoid misuse/abuse. Moderators can be appointed to overlook meetings like class monitors. The only pre allowed or known guests can be allowed.

