GVK awards major contract to L&T for Navi Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Leading conglomerate GVK's step-down subsidiary Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (NMIAPL) has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport to the transportation infrastructure, buildings and factories businesses of L&T Construction.

The key development spectrum covers cut and fill works, terminal works including departure and arrival forecourts, airfield development works (a 3,700 metre long south runway, apron systems, taxiway systems, airfield ground lighting and other facilities), landside facilities (roads and multilevel car parking), utilities and support facilities.

The passenger terminal building that has been designed with complex forms by Zaha Hadid Architects is being developed to initially handle a capacity of 10 million passengers per annum (MPA). The project will later be enhanced to handle 20 MPA.

"We have to raise the bar over and above what we have achieved at Mumbai and Bengaluru airports," said GVK Founder and Chairman G V K Reddy.

"I am confident that with the high standards of excellence that L&T brings to the table, we will deliver yet another world-class airport that will be the pride of India."

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of L&T S N Subrahmanyan said while Mumbai is in dire need of a second airport, L&T stands committed to a project of global standards to time and quality.

"Having built almost all the major international airports in the country including Terminal 2 of the Mumbai International Airport, this order once again affirms our credentials as the foremost builders of airport infrastructure in the country," he said in a statement.

(ANI)

