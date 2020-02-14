GVK Power narrows Q3 loss, stock spurts by 4.7 pc

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): GVK Power and Infrastructure on Friday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 120 crore for the October to December quarter of current financial year (Q3 FY20).

It had reported a loss of Rs 122.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

Consolidated revenue from operations totalled Rs 1,129 crore for Q3 FY20, marking 9.7 per cent rise from Rs 1,029 crore in Q3 FY19.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) went up by 8.5 per cent to Rs 469.5 crore year-on-year while EBITDA margin came at 41.6 per cent against 42.1 per cent.

GVK has over 1,562 megawatt cumulative capacity under generation. Its parent group GVK is a leading conglomerate with diversified interests across various sectors including energy, airports, transportation, hospitality and life sciences.

At 2:15 pm, the company's stock was trading 4.7 per cent higher at Rs 4.22 on BSE Ltd. (ANI)

