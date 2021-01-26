Hair donation for cancer patients organised by RCC Diva Foundation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): RCC Diva Foundation, in association with Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, is organising a hair donation drive for the benefit of cancer patients.

The objective of the drive is to give dignity to the patients who lose their hair while undergoing treatment for cancer by providing them with wigs.

The wigs will provide self-confidence, strength and ray of hope for recovering cancer patients who are struggling with the emotional challenges of hair loss due to cancer.

So far more than 200 people have donated hair in the last one-and-a-half-years. In the latest drive, they had 120 donors at the event at Hotel Beverly in presence of chief guest and others members.

The hair donation drive is part of Project "Hair to Hope" which was launched at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilalji Purohit in the presence of President and Chairperson of RCC DIVA Manisha Pramod Chordia, Managing Trustee of RCC DIVA Foundation Sangeetha Harish Marlecha, Project Head of "Hair to Hope" Nidhi Deepak Parekh & other dignitaries on the occassion of International Women's Day.

The hair donation drive is open for general public, where people are urged to be part of the healing process by donating their hair for the noble cause. The only criteria is that the hairs should be minimum eigh inch in length.

The Terapanth Yuvak Parishad is happy to be part of this noble endeavor and the youth wing of this organisation will strive to spread the message across the nation.



The Chief Guest of the occasion was Har Sahay Meena, IAS (Principal Secretary to Government, Personnel & Administrative Reforms (Trg) Department, while Guest of Honor was International beauty pageant Miss India 2019 Winner Suman Rao.

The event was presided over by N Sugalchandsa Jain (Co-Chairman Cancer Institute Adyar & Founder Member Jain Medical Relief Society Chennai) and Keynote Speaker was Dr Harish Saklecha (Associate Professor Radiation Oncologist Cancer Institute Adyar).

The world belongs to anyone who wants to make a difference. When women work together and support each other, they can achieve anything they set their minds on. RCC Diva, is truly unique in the sense that it is the only family club of the RCC fraternity, and is one which is solely run by women.

The active participation of women not only in social, cultural and educational activities, but in economic activities, management and decision making, would contribute to the overall development of the society and invariably the world around us.

In its thirteenth year since inception, RCC Diva, and the women behind this great entity, have proven to the society that gender has no bounds in conquering any field. They have contributed to the community not only with their grace, humility, compassion, kindness and tenderness but also with their skills, capabilities, efforts and flair, effectively "INFUSED and CRAFTED" together the strength of womanhood and feminity.

The RCC Diva Foundation is the charity arm of RCC Diva, a women-managed organization which primarily focuses on empowerment and upliftment of girls and women. For over a decade their flagship project "Prayas" has provided training to girls in the field of tailoring and cosmetology, thereby enabling underprivileged and unemployed women to be self-reliant.

Under its #Vision2020 initiative, the RCC Diva Foundation is committed to promote the 'Skill India' initiative promoted by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji under the "Beti Padhao and Beti Bachao" campaign. The RCC Diva Foundation is dedicated to make girls independent both socially and financially, by imparting life skills based learning.

