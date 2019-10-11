Halonix becomes the first brand to launch Inverter LED Battens

New Delhi [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Halonix launches yet another innovation in the LED lights segment by introducing Inverter LED Battens with up to four hours of back-up.

These battens will provide a light back-up of up to four hours in the advent of a power-cut. The Halonix Inverter LED Battens will provide a convenient and easy to access solution to homes, shops, and offices which get affected by power cuts.

After the stupendous launch of its Inverter LED Bulbs followed by the Turbo Charge Inverter LED Bulb, Halonix has become the first to bring this next-generation technology to Battens.

Halonix enjoys a dominant and clear leadership position in the Inverter Bulb segment that it created last year and these launches will strengthen its position further by reinforcing its inverter range proposition 'Power gone but Halonix still on'.

"With the launch of Halonix Prime Inverter LED Battens, we have once again demonstrated our ceaseless commitment towards 'Made for India and Made in India'. Providing a back-up of up to four hours in the 20 watt LED Battens and 10 watts is a technological marvel that has been indigenously developed at our state-of-the-art plant in Haridwar. This product is ideal for consumers who face frequent power cuts and we take pride in being able to provide them with easy access to convenient light back-up solutions", said Rakesh Zutshi, Managing Director, Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Major USPs of Halonix Prime Inverter LED Battens

Halonix Prime Inverter LED Batten 20W

* Wattage: 20W

* Lumen: 2000lm in CW

* Battery Backup: Upto 4 Hours

* Charging Time: 10-12 Hours

* Lithium-ion Battery: 5200mAh

Halonix Inverter LED Batten 10W

* Wattage: 10W

* Lumen: 1000lm in CW

* Battery Backup: Upto 4 Hours

* Charging Time: 8-10 Hours

* Lithium-ion Battery: 2600mAh

Priced respectively at Rs 899/- (MRP) and 549/- (MRP), Halonix Prime Inverter LED 20W and 10W Battens are available in all the leading electrical stores across the country.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

