Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hand in Hand India celebrated Child Rights Day on November 20. The event was presided by the distinguished chief guest Padmashri DR Karthikeyan, Former Director of CBI.
The event celebrated the work of Hand in Hand India's Child Labour Elimination team's work over the years. Students from Hand in Hand India's residential training centres performed yoga to the delight of the audience.
Karthikeyan while appreciating the work of Hand in Hand India's many ventures, mentioned that children have as many rights as adults have duties to protect them.
The police force is as important to society as are teachers, who mould the children into responsible citizens. Karthikeyan's mention that 'contentment comes from doing service to others' drew resounding applause from the audience.
Participating in the event was Mathiazhagan, the District Child Protection Officer and Ponnramu, ASP-Women and Child Welfare.
Mathiazhagan highlighted the fact the Hand in Hand India was the first organisation in Tamil Nadu to release a Child Protection Policy.
He lauded the organisation's work and passed on an important message to the children present - education is the key to become a productive resource to the country.
The event culminated with 25 children from across Tamil Nadu being awarded the Catalyst for Change Awards, for impactful service to society and other children.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
Hand in hand India celebrated Child Rights Day
ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:36 IST
Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hand in Hand India celebrated Child Rights Day on November 20. The event was presided by the distinguished chief guest Padmashri DR Karthikeyan, Former Director of CBI.