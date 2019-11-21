Hand in hand India celebrated Child Rights Day

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:09 IST

Sanfort aims to double its preschool portfolio by 2021

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sanfort, the UK concept pre-school chain, has announced to have embarked upon an ambitious expansion plan with aim to double the number of its preschool from the current more than 250 to 500 in the next couple of years.