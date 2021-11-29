Happiest Minds wins Platinum and Gold Awards for its 2021 Annual Report from League of American Communication Professionals (LACP)

San Jose (California) [US]/ London [UK]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced winning Platinum and Gold awards at the LACP Spotlight 2021 Awards.

The Happiest Minds Annual Report 2020-21 won the highest award - Platinum; and the CSG and ESG reporting each bagged Gold awards. The Company's annual report is ranked 24th globally and 1st among Indian companies.

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD and CFO, Happiest Minds said, "This award is testimony to the high levels of disclosures and governance practices adopted by us. We are thrilled that our very first Annual Report (after going public and being listed on BSE & NSE, through a very successful public offering) has been ranked #24 globally and #1 in India. Past and current winners of these awards include who's who of the Global Corporate World, and to be a part of such a hallowed list as a young company makes this win even sweeter. We will continue to set higher benchmarks in our quest towards continued excellence, disclosures and governance."



League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) Spotlight Awards established in 2001, aims to facilitate discussion on best-in-class practices observed in the communications domain and recognizing those who demonstrate exemplary communications capabilities.

Happiest Minds' Annual reports won top scores across the evaluation parameters of overall narrative, overall visual design, creativity, message clarity and perceived relevance; scoring 99 out of 100. The company's win is among an elite group of the who's who of global Fortune companies.

Links: Happiest Minds' Award Winning 2021 Annual Report

Independent review of Happiest Minds' ESG initiatives

