HappyEasyGo launches discount offers on air travel for Holi

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): HappyEasyGo (HEG), one of India's leading online travel aggregators, has come up with amazing deals this Holi to offer its customers a pocket-friendly experience.

HEG has tied up with big digital giants Amazon Pay, MobiKwik, Zest Money, Ola Money and a leading Indian bank - Bank of Baroda, to launch its discount offer campaign for air travel.

Customers using Amazon Pay to book domestic flight tickets on HappyEasyGo.com will get a flat Rs 700 off along with an additional 5 per cent cashback up to Rs 750 on using the code HEGAMZ.

Please refer to Terms & conditions- https://bit.ly/2OPVnMg for more details.

With MobiKwik, the leading travel aggregator is offering instant flat Rs 300 Off and Rs 300 MobiKwik instant cashback on all flight bookings via MobiKwik using coupon code HEGMBW1. This offer is available for all days till March 31.

Please refer to Terms & conditions- Holi-Mobikwik?device=pc" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://bit.ly/3tcsSHn for more details.

Another offer that HappyEasyGo has come up in collaboration with Bank of Baroda Credit Card gives its customers a Flat Rs 900 off on domestic flight bookings. This offer is exclusively for Bank of Baroda Credit Card customers and can be availed every Saturday till March 31, using the coupon code HEGBOB.



Please refer to Terms & conditions- Holi-BOB?device=pc" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://bit.ly/3eqDVIS for more details.

HappyEasyGo has also tied-up with ZestMoney (no-cost EMIs) for a flat 10 per cent off on domestic flights up to Rs 2,000 & flat 10 per cent off on domestic hotels up to Rs 10,000 using the coupon code EMIZESTHEG for flights & EMIZESTHEGH for hotels.

Plesase refer to Terms & conditions- Holi-Zestmoney?device=pc&utm_source=direct&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zestmoney_holi" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://bit.ly/38x4ecm for more details.

With Ola Money, HappyEasyGo is offering a Flat Rs 300 off and get assured cashback between Rs 150-1,000 on domestic flights paid via Ola Money Post-paid + using the coupon code HEGOLAA.

Please refer to Terms & conditions- Holi-Olamoney?device=pc" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://bit.ly/3crZVjZ for more details.

All these offers can be availed till March 31, 2021.

