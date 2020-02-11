Hard Rock Cafe celebrates first-ever K-Pop inspired performance by the Z-Stars

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Feb 11 (ANI/Digpu): Hard Rock Cafe joins the K-Pop bandwagon this season! With Korean Pop emerging as the most favoured genre among the millennials in the country, the live music destination will be hosting the power-packed 14 members K-Pop inspired group, the 'Z-Stars', for their first-ever gig in Gurugram on February 12.

The band consisting of seven Z-Boys and seven Z-Girls will leave a mark on new - age music enthusiasts as they perform their debut singles, 'No Limit' and 'What You Waiting For' respectively.

They will further enthral patrons with other hits like 'Holla Holla' and 'Streets of Gold' along with a few special covers. The Z-Stars will also interface with fans at the venue.

Of the lot, the much-anticipated gig will also mark the homecoming of Indian Z-Stars Priyanka Mazumdar and Siddhant Arora as they perform to a contagiously energetic audience base.

With K-pop stars posing as global influencers and resonating with the Indian music lover in more ways than one, Z-Stars, popular for their style and hip attitude, have managed to carve an irreplaceable position for themselves in the Indian market.

"We feel honoured to be hosting one of Asia's latest sensations in the K-Pop circuit, the Z-Stars, for their maiden standalone show in India. Hard Rock Cafe is all about celebrating the spirit of eclectic music under one roof and we are excited to be bringing to our patrons one of the newest entrants in the Indian music space this season", said Sanjay Mahtani, Co-founder and Executive Director, JSM Corporation.

"With this gig, we aim to encourage the many talented artists from India to pursue their passion while acquainting the rest of them with the fervour and the vibe the genre has to offer. We are glad that we can unify the K-Pop community here while giving them the opportunity to engage with international talent. We have always strived to provide a never - had - before experience for music lovers in the country and make every bit of our roster a remarkable one and are extremely kicked about this event", he added with regard to the commitment of Hard Rock Cafe to support new experiences and artists.

"Hard Rock Cafe has always been a name that's been synonymous with great live music across the world. We're excited to have the Z-Stars perform here in front of their fans in Gurugram. We're sure it will be a great experience for new and current fans alike", said Carl Sequeira, Country Manager - India, COZMIC Group PTE LTD.

The performance is scheduled for February 12 and is set to begin at 9 PM. Tickets for the shows are now available at Bookmyshow.com and insider.in respectively.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

