Hard work and determination: Creating India's biggest cryptocurrency community

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/Mediawire): Ushering greater ease and clarity to tackle financial markets, Yash Gupta, Director of Aspire Now Global LLP is successfully building a community platform to train about investments and equity market trading.

Many years ago, when Yash Gupta, Director of Aspire Now Global LLP (ANG LLP) started to learn about speculation in financial markets, he found it difficult to figure out his trading niche as most courses or webinars offered different styles of trading. After crossing this juncture successfully, he ensured that the same situation does not arise for any other youth in India. He desired for a practical approach in financial learnings to enable others to make good sense of Equity Market trading. "I started my company where I teach and cover all the important aspects of the financial market in the simplest way possible. Youth can learn how about how one can speculate in financial markets and earn money too," added Yash confidently.

Professional journey: From the very start, Yash Gupta's goal was to experience work from a variety of perspectives in the financial field. "That's why, I started my journey by teaching Equity market trading and have trained more than 1000 students in the time span of 2 years. Now, I am aiming to build one of the biggest cryptocurrency communities across the nation." Yash affirms. Everyone is welcome to enroll for Yash Gupta's classes by filling the registration form available on our Instagram or the company website.

Training the right way: ANG LLP has a core team of experts who focus on disseminating theoretical knowledge by training hands-on with its practical applications. To provide suitable knowledge to students, the company ably provides online and offline classes, live sessions, and watchlist sessions.

Success Stories: All of us want to be successful, it makes no difference whether the individual in question is a toddler, adolescent, or elderly person; at every stage of our lives, we have an innate drive to be successful and to progress steadily toward greater achievement. Student Tushar Dudi started his journey during the Covid-19 period and left his NEET preparation and got into financial markets, which he altogether started from a basic level and incurred some losses as well. Tushar took the step to join ANG - Aspire Now Global as an intern and started trading with Yash Gupta through which he earned profits. Now he is a team leader of The Drunk Traders (NFTS, METAVERSE and WEB 3). Tushar is currently preparing for CMT course, which requires a lot of determination and time. Therefore, Success is the outcome of intense determination and concentration while progressing along the road of work.



Growth of the organization, so far: Organizational growth is what all companies strive for, regardless of their size. As a result, Yash Gupta says, "My company has the potential to provide a variety of benefits, including greater ability to withstand increased power and greater efficiencies from economies of scale. Not only that, we started with teaching 2 students and now we are trading more than 300 students at a time." Successful path is guaranteed ahead.

Your views on trading/ market scenario/ cryptocurrency: Post-pandemic recovery of the Indian economy has been evident. The forecast for India's GDP was among the highest in the world. What comes next is the million-dollar question right now. Putting facts into perspective - the Russia-Ukraine war led to crude oil prices increase (worsening the already high inflation). The impending rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India appear to be what precipitated the decline. The FIIs have withdrawn as expected from India in favor of safer havens in the West. The margin widened even more as the dollar strengthened in accordance with expectations, placing pressure on the Rupee.

With great returns comes great volatility and high risk. This is true in the case of cryptocurrencies, as it lacks a fundamental foundation. Today, cryptocurrencies' decentralized infrastructure continues to pose significant obstacles to real-world use cases.

Investing in cryptocurrency is still relatively new, highly concentrated, and risky. We anticipate that future adoption rates in the domain will likely be influenced by integration with current systems throughout the financial services industry and other industries, rather than a quick takeover.

Progressive Path: Yash Gupta says, "I never started this company for my profits. I simply did not want others to face issues that I did as a starter. I desired to educate others about my journey. The Plan is to create the number one community for stock markets and bring some stability in the cryptocurrency world (whenever it is legally allowed to kick off legally). There is a dearth of sound, relevant, verified knowledge in the finance world and a community platform is what we needed at the moment. Yash Gupta believes in learning, growing and earning together.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

