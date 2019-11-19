Harness the power of Bajaj Finserv business loan for doctors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As a self-employed doctor in India, running your own clinic is extremely rewarding, but also requires you to multitask.

Excelling at being a doctor and entrepreneur means that you to have a firm grasp on a number of technical matters, and juggle the operational side of the business with the administrative and financial aspects.

From managing employee salaries and stocking inventory to identifying growth opportunities and the latest technology that can add value to your services, there's no one who knows your business quite like you do.

While your responsibilities vary on any given day, no matter which hat you do, you have to have ample finance to fuel your plans.

Relying solely on your business' cashflow is a difficult task, so consider tools like the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Doctors.

This specialised professional loan offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, is tailored to suit your highly specific needs.

To know all about this loan take a look at its notable features:

Avail collateral-free funding to facilitate renovations

Renovating your clinic is important if you need more space to seat patients or simply to add consultation rooms or equipment. However, this undertaking requires a substantial amount of finance, and pledging collateral to raise funds can complicate the process for you.

Fortunately, the Bajaj Finserv offering is collateral-free, so all you have to do is qualify for the loan basis simple eligibility terms and get the sanction you require.

Get a loan up to Rs.37 lakh to finance expansion and diversification

Whether you want to expand your clinic by adding another floor, offering the services of specialist doctors or simply want to build awareness about your clinic by adopting a new marketing and outreach strategy, having access to a large amount of funding is important.

This is because many of these undertakings will require a substantial one-time payment or a steady stream of cash for significant period of time. In such cases, it is wise to opt for a loan for doctors as it offers up Rs.37 lakh as a sanction, ensuring that you can execute your plans with help from a single loan.

Opt for the Flexi Loan facility to aid cash flow management

The Flexi Loan facility is a great way to ensure your clinic's cash flow doesn't run dry as you expand, renovate or diversify. This feature allows you to withdraw from your total loan amount in parts, as many times as you require.

Here, interest is charged only on the amount you withdraw and not the entire sanction.

You can use this advantageously during periods when there is a lull in your business but you still require finance. This loan facility is all the more ideal because you can opt to pay interest-only EMIs all through the tenor and repay the principal only at the end.

This not only makes repayment convenient, but also helps you reduce your monthly instalments by up to 45%.

Take advantage of part-prepayment to reduce your costs

You can part-prepay your Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan at no additional cost, any time during the tenor, and greatly minimise the cost of borrowing by reducing the interest outgo.

However, do note that while the prepaid amount has no upper limit, it must be higher than the value of 3 instalments.

Enjoy speedy, hassle-free loan application

The Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Doctors is a straightforward, easy-to-access loan. To apply online, fill the online application form and wait for a representative to contact you with further instructions. To expedite the process further, check your pre-approved offer to get access to a fully customised loan deal.

The aforementioned features are a few of the ways in which you can harness the power of a Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Doctors to give your medical practice's working capital a boost, meet cash flow gaps or usher in a new phase of growth.

