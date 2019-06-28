Haryana CM announces relief for MSME units

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Giving major relief to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units of Industrial Area Faridabad, Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Friday made several announcements including regularisation of MSME units developed in more than 70 per cent geographical area of the non-conforming area.

The Chief Minister was addressing the entrepreneurs present in Haryana Maha Udyog Sangam-2019 organised by Haryana Chapter with the coordination of All India Manufacturers' Organisation here.

The Chief Minister announced for getting the Haryana Industrial Survey - 2019 conducted. Apart from this, the government has separate proposal to provide relief to units in less than 70 per cent area under which the livelihood of people living in such areas will be improved.

"For this, the government will provide land to such entrepreneurs at other places under PPP mode and that area will be declared a commercial area, the revenue received from such commercial area will be shared by the Haryana Government and entrepreneurs in the ratio of 50-50 per cent and the entrepreneurs can buy land from their share of 50 per cent and establish their units," he said in an official statement.

The Chief Minister also gave assurance to solve the problems related to pollution, labour, and industries department. Apart from this, facilities such as roads, water and sewerage will also be completed there, he added.

The Chief Minister appealed to the entrepreneurs to establish maximum employment oriented ventures. The State Government has established Vishwakarma Skill University in Dudhola village of district Palwal.

"This university has signed 90 MoUs with entrepreneurs, under which faculty facilities will be provided by the university and infrastructure by the entrepreneurs and can take skilled workforce from the University as per their requirement," he said.

He said that more than 60,000 youth have been given the benefit of apprenticeship, who have been given Rs 3,000 monthly stipend during the 6-month apprenticeship. (ANI)

