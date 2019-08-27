Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide gets Auspices from Ministry of Tourism, Greece
Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide gets Auspices from Ministry of Tourism, Greece

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide gets Auspices from Ministry of Tourism, Greece

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:31 IST

New Delhi [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): Haut Monde India Founder, Bharat K Bhramar visited Greece to finalise the logistics and operational part of their upcoming event, the biggest annual beauty pageant for married Indian women, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2019.
The panel of meetings started on a positive note with Bhramar with partners from Greece Katerina Mousbeh, MD of Mideast Travel worldwide and Christina Karamihos, CEO, The Concierge, Thessaloniki, Greece from meeting Harry Theoharis, Greek Tourism Minister.
They discussed about the ways in which the culture and tourism of both the countries can be promoted worldwide. Through this international event happening in Greece consecutively for the second year in a row, both the countries are going to be highly benefitted with this cultural and talent presentations.
Ministry of tourism (Greece) and Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) have given their auspices for the grand show of Mrs India worldwide , taking place in the month of October this year.
In his recent visit to Greece, Bhramar met Angela Gerekou, President of the Greek Tourism Board in her office to discuss the the plan of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2019.
The event has been massively supported by embassies counterparts on both the ends.
Bhramar and ace celebrity hairstylist, Sylvie Rodgers met Her Excellency, the Indian Ambassador in Greece, Shamma Jain and it was indeed a fruitful one.
With an ultimate motive to promote Indian married women internationally, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide has a laudable social objective-instilling confidence in married women (most of them housewives) to come forward and demonstrate their talent.
Her Excellency received all the views with great enthusiasm and held out her full support in order to promote Indian women and Indian culture. This pageant will promote Greece and its various exotic locations with fashion photo shoot of the finalists at an international level.
With 172 finalists and their family members, Make-up artists and student fashion designers coming on board to the Grand Finale of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2019 which will take place in Porto Carras Hotel, Porto Carras, Halkidiki from October 10th till October 20th 2019, and this extravagant event will definitely help in promoting cross cultural activities and tourism.
Our team will also get the chance to participate in Grand Marathon in Thessaloniki happening on 19th October 2019.
Not only this, this year Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide will be one of the key participants in Thessaloniki International Fair. The 84th TIF 7-15 September 2019, carries on the tradition that connects with entrepreneurship, new technologies and extroversion, while at the same time it celebrates innovation and international culture. This year the theme for TIF is New India and Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is also one of the key participants in this renowned fair.
Registrations for the next Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide are open, if anyone wants to apply can register on the website.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:57 IST

Need to find ways for commercial use of LD slag: Govil

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Asking steel manufacturers to take a cue from other countries, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Steel Ruchika Chaudhry Govil on Tuesday stressed the importance of using LD slag.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:41 IST

ASSOCHAM welcomes RBI's move to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Tuesday welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government this fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:33 IST

Catalyzing Innovations in Digital Health

New Delhi [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): In order to discuss the roadmap of a digital transformation of India's health system, International Innovation Corps (IIC) supported by Rockefeller Foundation organised a one-day symposium 'Catalyzing Innovations in Digital Health' at the University of Chicag

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:31 IST

Surge-free Tora Cabs took on the Streets of Hyderabad with a...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): Surge-free Toracabs Technology Services Pvt Ltd (TTSPL) has hit the streets of Hyderabad with a record 11,000 drivers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:30 IST

Tamil Nadu student to visit NASA on Winning Go4Guru's Space...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): J. Dhaanya Thasnem, a Class 10th student of Mahatma Montessori Matric Higher Secondary School, Madurai, is all set to fly to the United States during the first week of October to spend a week at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NA

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:13 IST

PUMA partners with Goonj to promote circular economy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): Global Sports Company PUMA is partnering with Goonj, an award-winning, India based non-profit specializing in using the urban surplus to trigger grassroots development work.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:56 IST

One Industrial Spaces disrupts the Warehousing Sector

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Anshul Singhal, Ex-CEO and Director Embassy Industrial Parks and JSW Severfield Structures Limited, has launched his maiden entrepreneurial venture 'One Industrial Spaces', an integrated organization for fund, asset and end-to-end develo

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:51 IST

Freightwalla Leverages Funding to offer transparency to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's fastest-growing technology-enabled freight forwarding startup Freightwalla, that had raised an undisclosed amount in its seed round in December, has used the funding to further enhance its platform, freightwalla.com, with robust

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:50 IST

Walmart Foundation announces two new grants to benefit over...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Walmart Foundation on Tuesday announced 4.8 million dollars (about Rs 34 crore) in grants to Digital Green and TechnoServe to enable the programmes that help smallholder farmers have access to agriculture technology, training on sustainable farmer methods, enhanced

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:11 IST

Equity indices close in the green after volatile trading, Tata...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices oscillated between gains and losses on Tuesday but closed with a positive bias due to a rally in auto, FMCG and metal stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:11 IST

Aster to set-up an innovation and research hub in India and GCC

Dubai [UAE]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To improve the ultimate health outcomes for patients and enhance their overall experience at all its facilities, Aster DM Healthcare is setting up Aster Innovation and Research Centre in GCC and India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:08 IST

Boeing and TAL Manufacturing mark delivery of 25,000th floor...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): TAL Manufacturing Solutions and Boeing on Tuesday marked the delivery of 25,000th advanced composite floor beam for all the Dreamliner airplane variants 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 at TAL's aerospace manufacturing facility in Nagpur.

Read More
iocl