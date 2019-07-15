Designer of the day Sonali Jain, with Chief Guest, Amrita Rao
Haute-est, newest designer paves her Indo-western way into Fashion City

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:36 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai is known to many as the City of Fashion.
An amalgamation of high fashion, unique style and bold statements, every nook and corner of the city is flooded with fashion you can breathe.
Amidst the sweet chaos, there is one designer who stands out from the rest by a mile - Sonali Jain.
Bestowed with a name that itself signifies 'Beautiful Colour', the fashionista is known to draw inspiration from the royalty of Indian heritage along with contemporary touches, creating magnificently luxurious attire with splendid embellishments. She launched her label in the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2019 and immediately thereafter was awarded with the Trendiest Fashion Designer 2019 in Dubai.
To bring her collection to the people of India, the haute couture specialist launched her very own, first-ever flagship store in Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel.
The store is named Sonali Jain Design Emporio and houses apparel collections every bit as regal as the name itself. The studio inauguration took place on Saturday, the 13th of July and is now open to the people.
Bollywood's sweetheart Amrita Rao graced the launch with her presence as the chief guest of the day, among other eminent celebrities such as Ash King, Vidya Malvade, Mickey Mehta, VJ Benafsha and more.
The store is home to her latest Discover Collection as well as Spark, her debut collection at the Bombay Times Fashion Week among others - in the region of traditional-contemporary fusion for both men and women, and for every festive and lifestyle occasion.
iocl