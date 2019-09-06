Havells logo
Havells logo

Havells launches India's First Complete Square Pedestal Fan

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Ltd, today launched India's first complete square-shaped pedestal fan- 'Aindrila'.
The new fan comes with many industry firsts- namely its unique square design, hand crafted guard, mood lighting and is three times sturdier than any other pedestal fan.
The Aindrila range of fans also provides protection from thermal overload and high voltage thus ensuring safety of its users. For extra convenience, the fan comes with a unique fuse that is handy and can be changed by users themselves if needed.
The new range of fans is partially hand-crafted, sporting a contemporary and unique aesthetic appearance. Powered by technological features such as auto-off timer function, remote control operation, the launch of 'Aindrila' underlines Havells' commitment to cater to the evolving needs of the Indian consumer and growth focus in Maharashtra. The new range of pedestal fans comes with 400 mm sweep, up to 8 hours of timer, breeze and sleep mode, soft-touch panel with remote control operation and auto-off timer function.
An ever-increasing demand for contemporary designs, coupled with tech-driven innovations, has spurred new trends in the fan segment. Today, fans are not just utility products and have evolved to the stature of corner arts. 'Aindrila' range of fans, with its seamless functionality and innovative aesthetics, promises to be an aspirational corner-art for the discerning consumers of today. In Maharashtra, 'Aindrila' will be retailed through a network of over 20,000 counters, including exclusive Havells Galaxy brand shops.
"Havells has been at the forefront of pioneering innovation since we diversified into fans category in 2003. Today, we mark a new milestone with the launch of 'Aindrila' pedestal fans, featuring exclusive square-shaped guard and a wide array of technology to appeal to the changing tastes and preferences of the urban Indian consumer. Maharashtra is a significant growth region for us with its large catchment of young, tech-savvy and design-conscious populace with a distinct sense of style. 'Aindrila's bold, inspiring and distinctive design elevates it to a corner-art and not just a utility. We are confident that it will be well-received and appreciated by aspiring buyers in the state," said Ravindra Singh Negi, President - Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India Ltd.
Havells is the market leader in the decorative and premium fan segment and commands over 19 per cent market share in the country. It is the only company in the country to have largest integrated fan manufacturing facility, producing over 7 million fans annually. With over 1,50,000 retail outlets pan India, Havells has been leading premiumisation of new age fans and plans to increase its network by 20 per cent year on year.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:33 IST

12th Edition of ABSIF-2019 along with the 4th Edition of IGBL...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai will host the 12th Edition of Asian Business and Social Investor Round table forum 2019 (ABSIF) along with the 4th Edition of India's Greatest Brands and Leaders (IGBL) 2018-19 and celebrating 72, Pride of the Nation Series Awards and Busines

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:27 IST

Music Industry's Contribution to Indian Economy at Rs 8660 Cr:...

New Delhi [India] Sept 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indian Music Industry (IMI), the apex trade body representing the recorded music companies on a pan-India basis, along with Deloitte today jointly launched 'Economic impact of the recorded music industry in India' report at Dialogue: The Indian Mu

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:09 IST

Need funds to start your Business - here's why a Loan against...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): You may have an interesting business idea ready with you, but often due to lack of funds, you may have to drop the idea of starting your own business.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:04 IST

TOEFL® test experience gets better, afternoon testing sessions...

Princeton [USA] Sept 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of a continuous effort to enhance the TOEFL iBT® test experience for students and its value to institutions worldwide, students can now take advantage of more flexible testing options, including an increase in the number of test session offerings

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:29 IST

Herbalife Nutrition inaugurates water plant in Kithiganur; to...

Kithiganur (Karnataka) [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Herbalife Nutrition, the global nutrition giant, today inaugurated the Water ATM and Reverse Osmosis (RO) system based water purifying plant in Kithiganur village, Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:25 IST

From father's business to Global Entrepreneur, Himansh Verma...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leaving no stone unturned, Himansh Verma who is now an eminent global entrepreneur, had started his business career from scratch by working in his father's jewellery business but lately he is acquiring Intellectual Property (IP) ri

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:08 IST

6th India-China Strategic Economic Dialogue to be held from Sept 7

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The 6th India-China Strategic Economic Dialogue (SED) being held here from September 7 to 9 will have discussions on infrastructure, energy, high technology, resource conservation, pharmaceuticals and policy coordination.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:30 IST

Sensex closes 337 points higher, Maruti Suzuki gains 3.8 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Equity markets traded with a positive bias on Friday with auto stocks and select private banks ranking among top outperformers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:53 IST

Indian business and innovation summit to be held in Singapore on...

Singapore, Sep 6 (ANI): A business and innovation summit will be held here on September 9 and 10 to mark 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term in office and take economic ties between India and Singapore to a new level.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:24 IST

Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 4,502 crore project from CIDCO...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd said on Friday it has received a Rs 4,502 crore order from City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra for construction of 21,346 dwelling units with development of commercial area and onsite infrastructure

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:30 IST

IATA reports soft start to peak travel period

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 6 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Friday announced slowing global passenger demand growth for July.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:52 IST

Escorts unveils hybrid concept tractor powered by fuel and battery

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd on Friday announced the launch of a hybrid concept tractor powered by fuel and battery both.

Read More
iocl