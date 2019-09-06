Havells launches India's First Complete Square Pedestal Fan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Ltd, today launched India's first complete square-shaped pedestal fan- 'Aindrila'.

The new fan comes with many industry firsts- namely its unique square design, hand crafted guard, mood lighting and is three times sturdier than any other pedestal fan.

The Aindrila range of fans also provides protection from thermal overload and high voltage thus ensuring safety of its users. For extra convenience, the fan comes with a unique fuse that is handy and can be changed by users themselves if needed.

The new range of fans is partially hand-crafted, sporting a contemporary and unique aesthetic appearance. Powered by technological features such as auto-off timer function, remote control operation, the launch of 'Aindrila' underlines Havells' commitment to cater to the evolving needs of the Indian consumer and growth focus in Maharashtra. The new range of pedestal fans comes with 400 mm sweep, up to 8 hours of timer, breeze and sleep mode, soft-touch panel with remote control operation and auto-off timer function.

An ever-increasing demand for contemporary designs, coupled with tech-driven innovations, has spurred new trends in the fan segment. Today, fans are not just utility products and have evolved to the stature of corner arts. 'Aindrila' range of fans, with its seamless functionality and innovative aesthetics, promises to be an aspirational corner-art for the discerning consumers of today. In Maharashtra, 'Aindrila' will be retailed through a network of over 20,000 counters, including exclusive Havells Galaxy brand shops.

"Havells has been at the forefront of pioneering innovation since we diversified into fans category in 2003. Today, we mark a new milestone with the launch of 'Aindrila' pedestal fans, featuring exclusive square-shaped guard and a wide array of technology to appeal to the changing tastes and preferences of the urban Indian consumer. Maharashtra is a significant growth region for us with its large catchment of young, tech-savvy and design-conscious populace with a distinct sense of style. 'Aindrila's bold, inspiring and distinctive design elevates it to a corner-art and not just a utility. We are confident that it will be well-received and appreciated by aspiring buyers in the state," said Ravindra Singh Negi, President - Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India Ltd.

Havells is the market leader in the decorative and premium fan segment and commands over 19 per cent market share in the country. It is the only company in the country to have largest integrated fan manufacturing facility, producing over 7 million fans annually. With over 1,50,000 retail outlets pan India, Havells has been leading premiumisation of new age fans and plans to increase its network by 20 per cent year on year.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

