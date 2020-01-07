HCC-VCCL joint venture bags Rs 489 crore contract from DMRC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A joint venture of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Vensar Constructions Company Ltd (VCCL) has received a contract worth Rs 489 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) under phase four of the Delhi Metro project.

HCC's share in the joint venture is 75 per cent or Rs 367 crore. The work is expected to be completed in three years, HCC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The contract is for design and construction of 2.03 km twin tunnels on the Janakpuri West to RK Ashram corridor (extension of Line 8) of phase four.

The twin tunnels will be constructed using shield tunnel boring machines. The contract also includes construction of an underground station namely Krishna Park Extension.

HCC completed the 1.54 km CC66 package of DMRC on Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor in October 2019. This was the sixth DMRC contract successfully completed by the company.

HCC said in a statement that it has been a leading participant in all three prior phases of the Delhi Metro project.

With an engineering heritage of nearly 100 years, HCC has executed a majority of India's landmark infrastructure projects, having constructed 27 per cent of India's hydropower generation and 60 per cent of nuclear power generation capacities, over 3,900 lane km of expressways and highways, more than 350 km of complex tunnelling and 382 bridges.

The HCC Group with a turnover of Rs 10,322 crore comprises of HCC Ltd, HCC Infrastructure and Steiner AG in Switzerland. (ANI)