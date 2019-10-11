HCFI's Perfect Health Mela to focus on 'Fit Delhi, Fit India'

New Delhi [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): HCFI, a leading national non-profit organisation, announced the theme for its flagship event, the Perfect Health Mela 2019.

The Mela will be organized from 18th to 20th October 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. It is being jointly organised with the Health and Family Welfare Department NCT Delhi, and other Central and Delhi State government departments.

The Perfect Health Mela is a one-of-its-kind event held every year with a mission to generate all-around awareness on health using infotainment as a medium. The theme this year is 'Fit Delhi, Fit India'. Among the new additions to the Mela, this year include the cyclothon, fitness and happiness index. Free medical check-ups will be provided to all visitors.

The Perfect Health Mela's partners include restaurant chain Imperfecto, personal and fabric hygiene brand Fena and Ansals University (educational partner), LIC and Coke.

All Mela visitors will be given a de-worming tablet and Vitamin D sachet to tackle common deficiencies. All adolescent girls will be given a sanitary napkin.

There will be special show on the science behind miracles by Creative Thinkers, laughter show by Laughter Yoga International, dance and cultural evening with renowned singer Shibani Kashyap, dandia night with Lok Utsav and a talent hunt under the category "open dance competition".

Started in 1993, the Perfect Health Mela caters to people from all age groups and all walks of life. It showcases activities across categories such as health education seminars, check-ups, entertainment programmes, lifestyle exhibitions, lectures, workshops, and competitions. The Mela is attended by over 200 organizations each year.

"The Perfect Health Mela completed 25 years last October and was a huge success. This year, the theme of the Mela is 'Fit Delhi, Fit India', and through this, we aim to start the #MainFitToHiIndiaFit movement. With the government recently launching the Fit India campaign, there cannot be a better time to centre the Mela on this theme. A very simplistic view of physical fitness is the ability of the body to perform daily activities and tasks without any excessive fatigue. An apparently healthy person may not be physically fit, while a physically fit person may still be unhealthy. We want to raise awareness of these aspects. This year, the Mela promises to be bigger, better, and more exciting for everyone as we have introduced many new features. We will begin with a cyclothon event on 19th", said Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, President HCFI & President, Confederation of Medical Associations of Asia and Oceania (CMAAO).

"A six-minute walk test (6MWT) can help assess a person's cardiac endurance or fitness. It is a sub-maximal exercise test that measures distance walked over a span of 6 minutes. Walk back and forth in a hall. You are permitted to slow down, to stop and to rest as necessary. Resume walking as soon as possible. Patients of any age, with asthma, heart failure, osteoarthritis, knee replacement, healthy adults and children can do the 6MWT. It decides your fitness index irrespective of health or disease status", he added.

There will be a special survey conducted on the happiness index during the Mela. Apart from health check-ups, the Mela will also have various thematic conclaves on topics such as spirituality and fitness which will bring together experts from various fields for a panel discussion on relevant issues.

Other events at the Mela include Harmony and Ecofest National Inter-School Competitions, Youth Rock Band/Orchestra Festival, Divya Jyoti Medical Masti Youth Festival, Conferences, and Nukkad Natak.

''We laud the Heart Care Foundation of India for this initiative and for continuing to organize this even year after year. We will extend our complete support towards making the event a success", said Dr Ramesh Kumar Minister of Health (MOH) NDMC.

"The Mela will have special shows on the science behind miracles, taramandal, and low-cost science modules", said Dr Nisha Mendiratta, Head, NCSTC Department of Science & Technology, Govt of India.

"The Mela will also display the achievements by the Delhi Government in the health sector", said R C Kesarwani, Joint Secretary (H&FW).

Atul Rajbhushan, Coca Cola; Sumit Khosla, GM - Marketing, Fena; Nuria Rodriguez Parra and Suresh Madan from Imperfecto and Amit Phull, CMO Ansal University also addressed the conference.

The happiness index launched was on the theme 'Main Khush Tohi India Khush'.

Do a 6MWT and join the #MainFitToHiIndiaFit movement

* If your 6MWT is 400-700 m, you are cardiac fit.

* If your 6MWT is less than 200 m, you are unfit.

* If your 6MWT is 200-400 m, you need a fitness program. Discuss with your doctor.

* You are fit if you have improved your walk distance by 54 ft in six minutes.

* If you walk more than 562 m in 6MWT, then you do not require any further exercise tests.

* Improvement of 10 per cent in distance walked is the minimum criterion indicating that your fitness is improving.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

