HCL invokes COVID-19 contingency plan after Noida employee tests positive

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Software major HCL Technologies on Thursday assured its employees about their safety after one of their colleagues in Noida facility tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"One employee from our Noida office has been tested positive for novel coronavirus while he was in self-isolation after his return from international travel," the company said in a statement.

"Hence our office is following all government and health advisory protocols. All prescribed protocols of sanitisation and contact tracing have been done," it added.

The company said the employee is currently in an isolation ward and all measures are being taken to provide the best medical care to him and support his family.



"We have invoked our COVID-19 contingency plan in all geographies which aim at maximising work from home to aid social distancing and also issued a travel advisory across the company, taking full precautionary measures and suspending all non-essential travel until further notice," said HCL Technologies.

"Our recently launched global helpline for Covid-19 provides 24 x 7 support to our employees."

As the virus is spreading rapidly, the company said, it is continuously monitoring the situation and taking all possible precautionary measures for the well-being and safety of its employees and their families. (ANI)

