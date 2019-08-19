HCL’s vision is to expand and bring global opportunities to tier II cities.
HCL Tech signs MoU with MADC for expansion of MIHAN campus

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:49 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): HCL Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) for expansion of its Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN).
As part of the MoU, HCL will acquire 90 acres of land to add to the existing modern 50-acre campus. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, HCL Tech's Chief Human Resource Officer Apparao V V and Corporate Vice President Sanjay Gupta among others.
HCL started its business operations in Nagpur during April 2018 and has more than 800 employees servicing global accounts. The MIHAN centre delivers a spectrum of services including infrastructure management, application development, product engineering, business process outsourcing, IT services management and internal enabling functions.
When fully operational, the campus will employ over 8,000 personnel. HCL will also conduct a mega recruitment drive in Nagpur on August 24 and August 25 at the campus which will offer opportunities to engineering, non-engineering, diploma students as well as students who have completed class XII to explore career opportunities.
"Our expansion in Nagpur is going to be part of HCL's strategic vision to expand and bring global opportunities to tier II cities, beyond the large metropolises in the country," said Apparao.
HCL has a consolidated revenue of 8.9 billion dollars and its 143,900 ideapreneurs operate out of 44 countries. (ANI)

