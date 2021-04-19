HCL Tech signs multi-million dollar contract with Japanese firm

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 19 (ANI): HCL Technologies said on Monday it has signed a multi-million dollar digital transformation and hybrid cloud contract with UD Trucks, a leading Japanese commercial vehicle solutions provider.

By moving to a new IT environment, UD Trucks aims at leveraging the power of cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) while providing its employees globally with an enhanced user experience.



HCL will deliver end-to-end IT transformation spanning across digital platforms, agile digital application development, migration, support and maintenance and digital workplace services, the company said in its release.

Recent changes in its operational structure have required UD Trucks to build and migrate to its own dedicated IT environment while at the same time ensuring service continuity.

HCL said it was selected due to its capabilities in managing both legacy and next-generation technologies, IT transformation frameworks, cybersecurity services and deep domain expertise from working with other major automotive brands. (ANI)

