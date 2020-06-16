HCL Technologies begins operations in Sri Lanka, to create over 1,500 new jobs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 16 (ANI): HCL Technologies on Tuesday announced the beginning of its operations in Sri Lanka which is accelerating into an emerging destination of choice for the global IT operations and business process management market.

HCL plans to create over 1,500 new local employment opportunities for both freshers and experienced professionals within the first 18 months of kick-starting its operations in Colombo. A key part of the business and development strategy in Sri Lanka will be to use local talent pool for global assignments.

The country is emerging as a key destination for providing off-shore services for information technology enabled service (ITEs) as well as services related to finance and accounting, legal, insurance, banking, and telecommunications.

In February, HCL had joined hands with Sri Lanka's Board of Investment to launch its local entity -- HCL Technologies Lanka Pvt Ltd -- and set up its first delivery centre in the region. Through this entity, the company will provide services to global clients in the areas of applications and system integration services as well as infrastructure services.

"Our delivery centre in Sri Lanka will play an important role to serve our Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients and partners throughout the globe," said Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President of HCL Technologies.

HCL will also implement its work-integrated education programme to foster growth by actively cooperating with local ICT and engineering institutions in order to develop and train the local talent pool, it said in a statement. (ANI)

