HCL Technologies launches dedicated Microsoft business unit

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): HCL Technologies has launched a dedicated business unit that will extend Microsoft's offerings of business applications, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The new unit will create intellectual property extending the Microsoft platform for customer-specific scenarios and also provide additional support to clients in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and travel industries.

The business unit integrates one of the largest award-winning Microsoft Dynamics practices in the world with PowerObjects, an HCL company, and will bring together more than 5,500 professionals, reaching more than 2,000 customers.

"Customers are increasingly making bold strides, incorporating IoT solutions with machine learning for analytics, running this solution in the public cloud and supported by CRM," said Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and CTO for IT services of HCL Technologies.

"This business unit combines HCL's specialised services and global reach with Microsoft's powerful cloud and business technologies, making a strong and unique offering for clients," he said in a statement.

Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President at Microsoft said companies will benefit from unique products and services tailored to their digital journey while fostering modern work and collaboration.

HCL Technologies has a consolidated revenue of 8.9 billion dollars and its 1.43 lakh employees operate out of 44 countries. (ANI)

