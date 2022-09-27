HCL Technologies launches new brand positioning and logo

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Monday launched its new brand identity and logo, which seeks to embrace a distinct global brand identity while retaining connectivity with HCL Group.

The company's new 'HCLTech' brand and logo will be at the heart of its go-to-market strategy and represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that supercharge digital transformation for enterprises at scale, HCL Technologies said in a statement.

As the company nears the $12 billion revenue mark, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech, described the announcement as an evolution for HCLTech to embrace a distinct global brand identity while retaining connectivity with HCL Group.

"For HCLTech, Supercharging Progress is about accelerating the digital transformation for our clients everyday as well as the ethos of the organization to advance the aspirations of our people, contribute to a sustainable planet and uplift local communities across our global footprint," Malhotra said.

"Today, we are proud to share our purpose statement - to bring together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress. Our purpose accelerates our journey to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises through differentiated services and products and being an employer of choice for top talent. It also underscores our responsibility to continue contributing toward inclusive growth of communities where we operate and a sustainable planet for the generations to come," C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech said.



Elaborating on the rationale of the new brand positioning, C Vijayakumar said, "Supercharging Progress captures the essence of what we do today and our aspiration of what we want to do more of - at scale, at speed, for our clients, for our people, communities and planet."

The company also launched its new employee value proposition (EVP) - 'Find Your Spark'. Built on the broad tenets of opportunity, respect, and trusted employment, HCLTech's EVP emphasizes its commitment to help both current and prospective employees maximize their career potential and ambitions.

The company has also expanded its global CSR partnerships and volunteer-led initiatives to supercharge its efforts across core pillars of education and employment, health, wellbeing and basic needs, and environment.

"Today marks a major milestone in HCLTech's exciting journey as we carve out a distinct brand identity and purpose that will power us - at speed - on this next chapter of our journey," said Jill Kouri, Chief Marketing Officer, HCLTech.

"With such a rich heritage, world-class delivery and emphasis on client service, we will always embody a spirit of flexibility and commitment to being a true partner, in the trenches with our clients every step of the way." (ANI)

