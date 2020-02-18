HCL to bring Fonterra's IT infrastructure services under one umbrella

Auckland [New Zealand], Feb 18 (ANI): HCL Technologies on Tuesday announced a new large contract with New Zealand dairy cooperative Fonterra to modernise and manage the entire technology infrastructure its employees around the world use every day.

The multi-year partnership with HCL Technologies will consolidate Fonterra's technology suppliers and bring together the cooperative's IT infrastructure services under one umbrella.

Fonterra is a global dairy nutrition company owned by 10,000 farmers and their families. The technology edge services provided by HCL will enhance its employee experience to navigate through their business operations, it said in a statement.

This partnership will also extend HCL's New Zealand presence to three offices within the country and will bring around 60 new jobs to the Waikato region, as the local support services for Fonterra employees will be based at its Hamilton delivery centre.

Michael Horton, Executive Vice President and Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand at HCL Technologies, said the company has been supporting Fonterra for over a decade by managing its IT application support and maintenance portfolio including SAP.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with Fonterra to modernise and manage the entire technology infrastructure. This will enable us to further support both Fonterra's business strategy as well as the agri-tech sector overall in the region," he said.

(ANI)

