HCL to set up new digital workplace for Airbus employees globally

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): HCL Technologies has signed a five-year digital workplace services agreement with European aerospace major Airbus.

HCL will establish a modernised digital workplace to enhance user experience and service quality for a majority of Airbus employees globally.

HCL was selected as Airbus' preferred partner as it was able to offer the broadest combination of standard functionality and innovation capabilities to generate greater efficiency and improved time to market.



HCL's fluid workplace model will enable Airbus to deploy the latest digital technologies and will rapidly simplify Airbus' existing IT processes and optimisation of delivery costs, using unique end-to-end management services to cover the information and operational technology landscape.

"We're delighted to be working with Airbus as a key strategic partner in its digital workplace transformation journey," said Sandeep Saxena, Executive Vice President (UK&I, France and Benelux) at HCL Technologies.

"The combination of HCL's scale transformational expertise and management capabilities of IT and OT landscape will enable Airbus to remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver leading-edge user experiences," he said in a statement on Thursday.

For the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 HCL had consolidated revenue of 10 billion dollars and 159,682 employees operating out of 50 countries. (ANI)

