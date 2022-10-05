HCLTech to hire 1,000 employees in Brazil in 2 years

Sao Paolo [Brazil]/Noida [India], October 5 (ANI): Noida-headquartered technology company HCLTech announced it">its plan to hire 1,000 employees in Brazil in the next two years and to open a new technology centre in Campinas (Sao Paolo).

The company said it">it was scaling up it">its operations to serve it">its growing local and global client base across industries. The company will hire local IT talent to develop and deliver next-generation technology solutions and services across digit">ital, engineering and cloud. In line wit">ith it">its hybrid operating model, HCLTech also said it">it will embrace an agile workplace.

"We are commit">itted to delivering technology-driven differentiated solutions to our clients' increasing demands for digit">ital transformation," said Anil Ganjoo, chief growth officer for Americas and executive sponsor for Brazil, HCLTech, adding that: "Our commit">itment to Brazil is part of our long-term strategic plan in the country, which includes supercharging progress for our clients, partners, people and communit">ities in this region of significant importance."



HCLTech is a global technology company, wit">ith more than 211,000 employees across 52 countries. It focuses on digit">ital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.

"We are excit">ited to continue expanding our presence and bringing new economic opportunit">ities to Brazil," said Fabiano Funari, country head, Brazil, HCLTech, and also added: "We're commit">itted to becoming the preferred digit">ital partner for clients in Brazil by delivering the best technology solutions to help our local and global clients on their technology journeys. We are also commit">itted to developing the new generation of technology talent."

The tech company works in the segments of financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and health care, technology and services, and telecom and media, among others. (ANI)

