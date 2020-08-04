HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka Delhi saves lives of stroke patients

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Contrary to general perception that COVID-19 crisis has completely diverted attention of healthcare providers towards the virus infected patients, several non-COVID-19 patients such as Stroke recently undergone high-end procedures and treatment to get a new lease of life.

Experts continue to provide timely and quality services to non-COVID critical patients amid the crisis. During the last two weeks, Oncologists, Neurologists, Emergency Medicine, and transplant experts among other from HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka Delhi performed several high-end surgeries and procedures to treat life-threatening diseases.

Experts are handling critical cases such as Stroke with all urgency. HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka Delhi, performed transplants and other high-end surgeries in the time of COVID-19 and lockdown. Lately, Emergency Medicine department gave a new lease of life a 58-year old man who had developed left sided weakness.

Dr Sushant Chhabra, HOD Emergency Medicine, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka Delhi who have handled several critical cases recently, said that the patients were hesitant to come to hospital due to covid fear. He said, in the last 15 days, the hospital saved three patients who suffered with severe stroke.

Recently, the hospital saved life of a middle age women and a retired bureaucrate who suffered from stroke.

A 62-year-old retired civil servant recently suffered a stroke. He was completely paralyzed. His wife realized the symptoms of stroke and immediately rushed him to the Hospital. Dr (Lt Gen) CS Narayanan, HOD, Department of Neurology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka Delhi and his team immediately assessed his condition and opted for Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA) therapy.

With the timely infusion of tPA over one hour, Nath responded well and regained complete power in the left half of the body over the next few hours. Not only did he survive a life-threatening condition, he was also spared life-long major disability that would have left him dependent on others for day to day activities.

"Early administration of Clot-busting medication after Stroke is crucial in saving lives and preventing long-term disability," said Dr Narayanan, who led the team.

Experts warned that the patient should not ignore their health condition due to COVID-19 and immediately consult emergency of the hospitals. Ignorance and hindrance lead to increase morbidity for the patients.

