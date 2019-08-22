HDFC Bank elevates Srinivasan Vaidyanathan to CFO level

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Private lender HDFC Bank on Thursday appointed Srinivasan Vaidyanathan as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as the bank seeks to strengthen compliance with regulatory norms.

The bank's board of directors cleared his appointment with immediate effect. He was earlier Group Finance Head.

Incumbent CFO Sashidhar Jagdishan will continue to head the finance function and shoulder additional responsibilities as in charge of verticals like legal and secretarial, human resources, corporate communications, infrastructure, administration, corporate social responsibility and change agent of the bank.

Vaidyanathan will continue to report to Jagdishan.

"Both will be key managerial personnel of the bank pursuant to the Companies Act 2013 and the Regulations," the bank said in a statement.

Vaidyanathan is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Cost and Management Accountants of India and Licentiate of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is also a Fellow of Association of International Accountants in Britain and holds an MBA degree.


