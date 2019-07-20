The bank has a nationwide distribution network 5,103 branches and 13,160 ATMs in 2,748 cities and towns
The bank has a nationwide distribution network 5,103 branches and 13,160 ATMs in 2,748 cities and towns

HDFC Bank Q1 FY20 profit up 21 pc at Rs 5,568 crore

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:57 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 5,568 crore for the quarter ended June 30, marking an increase of 21 per cent in the year-on period.
The bank's total income at Rs 32,362 crore grew by 22.7 per cent from Rs 26,367 crore in the same period. Net revenues (net interest income plus other income) increased by 24.8 per cent to Rs 18,265 crore from Rs 14,632 crore in Q1 FY19.
Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for Q1 FY20 grew by 23 per cent to Rs 13,294 crore from Rs 10,814 crore, driven by asset growth and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.3 per cent, the bank said in a statement.
Other income (non-interest revenue) at Rs 4,970 crore was 27 per cent of net revenues and grew by 30 per cent over Rs 3,818 crore in Q1 FY19. Operating expenses were Rs 7,117 crore, up 19 per cent over Rs 5,984 crore while the core cost-to-income ratio was at 39.4 per cent as against 40.1 per cent earlier.
Significantly, provisions and contingencies for Q1 FY20 were higher at Rs 2,614 crore as against Rs 1,629 crore in Q1 FY19 due to specific loan loss*and contingent provisions of Rs 2,413.5 crore and general provisions of Rs 200 crore.
Gross non-performing assets were at 1.4 per cent of gross advances as on June 30 as against 1.3 per cent as on June 30 last year while net non-performing assets were at 0.4 per cent of net advances at the end of the first quarter this year.
The bank held floating provisions of Rs 1,451 crore while total provisions were 115 per cent of gross non-performing loans as on June 30. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:56 IST

Miss Deaf Asia 2018 inaugurates Sivantos's 200th BestSound Centre in Pune

New Delhi [India] July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nishtha Dudeja, Miss Deaf Asia 2018 along with Paul Guthrie, VP Regional Sales APAC, Sivantos and Avinash Pawar, CEO, Sivantos India Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated the Sivantos's 200th BestSound Centre in Viman Nagar, Pune.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:34 IST

Finance Commission to visit Chhattisgarh from July 23 to 25

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission headed by Chairman N K Singh will visit Chhattisgarh from July 23 to 25.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:18 IST

DLF Foundation and CGS Hospitals bag Responsible Business Awards 2019

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the recently concluded India Human Capital Summit and Awards 2019, DLF Foundation and CGS Hospital had been recognized with 'Responsible Business Award 2019 for excellence in Veterinary Health Care' and 'Sustainable Education Strategy' respectively

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:09 IST

India's Bubble tea brand to expand its business nationally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bubble tea, which is also known as pearl milk tea, Boba juice or Boba tea is gaining immense popularity across the world, driven by rising demand for non-alcoholic and non-carbonated drinks.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:05 IST

Goyal to launch Global Innovation Index 2019 on July 24

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will launch the Global Innovation Index (GII) on July 24 in the presence of World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Director General Francis Gurry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:03 IST

Ease the sting of vector-borne diseases with Dengue Cover from...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria are spread through mosquitoes and affect many people across India every year. As per the reports from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, in 2018, more than 89,974 dengue case

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:56 IST

Illegal ISI-marked helmets factory raided in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Acting on the complaint of NGO Utprarit Consumer Foundation, the team of scientists and staff raided one factory in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad. This Factory was making ISI marked helmets without having a valid license to do so.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:34 IST

L&T Finance Holdings reports profit of Rs 549 crore in Q1 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH), a diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC), has posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 549 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20, up 2 per cent from Rs 538 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:35 IST

Reliance Industries reports 6.8 pc rise in net profits in first...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday reported a 6.8 per cent rise in its net profit in the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:11 IST

Merck Foundation Partners with First Lady of Malawi to build...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Malawi, H.E. PROF GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA together with Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information and Ministry of Gende

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:59 IST

Jio pips Airtel to emerge as second largest mobile operator: TRAI

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Reliance Jio, the newest entrant in the telecom sector, has pipped Bharti Airtel to become the second-largest mobile operator with 32.29 crore subscribers in May, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:58 IST

L&T Technology Services Q1FY20 revenue rises on large deal wins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Read More
iocl