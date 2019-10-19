The country's second largest private sector lender has 5,314 outlets across 2,768 cities and towns.
The country's second largest private sector lender has 5,314 outlets across 2,768 cities and towns.

HDFC Bank Q2 profit jumps 27 pc to Rs 6,345 crore

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:24 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported 26.8 per cent jump in its net profit of Rs 6,345 crore during the July to September quarter.
In Q2 FY19, it had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,006 crore. The growth in Q2 FY20 was driven by average asset growth of 15 per cent and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.2 per cent, it said in a statement.
Net interest income during the quarter grew by 14.9 per cent to Rs 13,515 crore year-on-year with loan growth at 19.5 per cent as compared to the same period last year.
Total deposits as of September 30 Rs 10.21 lakh crore, showing an increase of 22.6 per cent. CASA (current account savings account) deposits grew by 14.7 per cent with savings account deposits at Rs 2.64 lakh crore and current account deposits at Rs 1.36 lakh crore.
Time deposits were at Rs 6.20 lakh crore, marking a jump of 28.3 per cent over the previous year. "The bank's continued focus on deposits helped in the maintenance of a healthy liquidity coverage ratio at 133 per cent, well above the regulatory requirement," it said.
Gross non-performing assets were at 1.38 per cent of gross advances on September 30 (1.2 per cent excluding non-performing assets in the agricultural segment) as against 1.4 per cent on June 30 and 1.33 per cent on September 30 last year (1.1 per cent excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment).
The lender improved its cost-to-income ratio for Q2 FY20 to 38.8 per cent from 39.9 per cent in the same period last year. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:26 IST

Shibani Kashyap performs at day two of HCFI's 26th Perfect Health Mela

New Delhi, [India] Oct 19, (ANI/NewsVoir): The Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), a leading national non-profit organization committed to making India a healthier and disease-free nation, raised awareness on the importance of personal and fabric hygiene on the second day of its annual flagship eve

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:18 IST

Post Graduate Govt college celebrates star-studded alumni reunion

Chandigarh, [India] Oct 19, (ANI/NewsVoir): PG Government College, Chandigarh celebrated the fifth Delhi Chapter Alumni meet, at Magnolias Club, Gurugram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:37 IST

Operation Clean Money to get another extension for clearing tax...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is likely to extend the deadline for disposal of assessment cases under Operation Clean Money (OCM) which leverages data analytics to investigate tax evaders, a senior official said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:03 IST

L&T Technology Services continues double-digit revenue growth in Q2FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:32 IST

Trade wars to impact flow of capital, goods and services: Sitharaman

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Increased trade integration, geopolitical uncertainties, and high accumulated debt levels necessitate strong global coordination, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:47 IST

Cotton imports continue to be high on reduced international...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Cotton imports into the country continue to rise with local prices (minimum support price) being higher than international prices, according to the latest edition of India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) credit news digest on India's textile sector.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:16 IST

L&T Finance Holdings Q2 profit falls 69 pc to Rs 174 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH), a diversified non-banking financial company, has posted nearly 68.92 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 174 crore for the July to September quarter compared to Rs 559 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:35 IST

Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI)'s event - 26th Perfect...

New Delhi [India] Oct 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), a leading national non-profit organization committed to making India a healthier and disease-free nation flagged off its annual flagship event - the 26th Perfect Health Mela (PHM) today. The theme of the Mela being hel

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:34 IST

GrabOn announces BachatWaliDiwali powered by UberEATS, Medlife,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): GrabOn has launched the biggest carnival for this festive season with the six-day long online gaming spree to help the customers win exciting vouchers and gift hampers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:33 IST

TVS Motor Company launches TVS Racing Performance Gear at MotoSoul 2019

Panaji (Goa) [India] Oct 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today, at its maiden annual event for racing enthusiasts - MotoSoul 2019 launched the TVS Racing Performance Gear. It combines premium build quality with stylish new-a

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:24 IST

RIL records Rs 11,262 cr net profit in Q2 of FY20, up by 18.3 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 11,262 crore for the quarter ending September 2019, an increase of 18.3 per cent on a year-to-year basis.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:07 IST

Kalpataru launches integrated mixed use township...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading developer Kalpataru has launched KalpataruParkcity, its integrated mixed use township project on Kolshet Road, Thane.

Read More
iocl