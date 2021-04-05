HDFC Bank reports 14 pc jump in deposits at Rs 11.32 lakh crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): HDFC Bank, the second largest lender in India by deposits, said on Monday its advances aggregated to Rs 11.32 lakh crore as of March 31, marking a growth of 13.9 per cent over Rs 9.93 lakh crore a year ago.

It also marked a growth of 4.6 per cent over 1.08 lakh crore as of December 31, 2020.

As per regulatory (Basel 2) segment classification, domestic retail loans as of March 31 this year grew by 7.5 per cent over March 31, 2020 and 5 per cent over December 31, 2020.



Domestic wholesale loans grew by 21 per cent and 4.5 per cent over December 31, 2020.

HDFC Bank's deposits totalled Rs 13.35 lakh crore as of March 31, showing a growth of 16.3 per cent over Rs 11.47 lakh crore as of March 31, 2020 and a growth of 5 per cent over Rs 12.71 lakh crore as of December 31, 2020.

The bank's CASA deposits aggregated to Rs 6.15 lakh crore as of March 31, 2021, a growth of 27 per cent over 4.8 lakh as of March 31, 2020 and a growth of 12.5 per cent over Rs 5.46 lakh crore as of December 31, 2020.

The lender's CASA ratio stood at 46 per cent as of March 31, 2021 as compared to 42.2 per cent as of March 31, 2020 and 43 per cent as of December 31, 2020.

During the quarter ended March 31 this year, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 7,503 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd. (ANI)

