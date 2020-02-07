HDFC ERGO Health unveils its TVC Campaign ''Bad News - Good News'' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd (HDFC ERGO Health), erstwhile Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company (Apollo Munich), today announced the launch of a new brand campaign 'Bad News - Good News', that communicates about the landmark acquisition of Apollo Munich by HDFC Ltd in the General Insurance sector and the many benefits this will now offer the existing & new customers of HDFC ERGO Health.

Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, the new 'Bad News - Good News' campaign, builds a narrative through two campaign videos around patients who have encounter health emergencies.

The campaign features Bollywood celebrity, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in binary journalist roles - one who reports the 'Bad News' of unfortunate events that individuals have to face as a result of a health emergency and the other Nawaz counters him to deliver 'Good News' of Apollo Munich now being renamed to HDFC ERGO Health and the wide suite of benefits which are now available for the customers as a part of the acquisition.

Packed with humour, the campaign ends with the tagline 'India is Now Feeling Better' which is created to highlight Apollo Munich's expertise and HDFC's trust.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Anuj Tyagi, MD and CEO, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd said, "The acquisition of Apollo Munich Health Insurance by HDFC Ltd., led to the creation of a new entity, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance. This merger will provide significant benefits to our existing & prospective customers. Trust, Transparency and Fairness across all stakeholders are at the core of the entire HDFC Group and is a promise by HDFC ERGO Health leadership to each one of our policyholders."

"Further, many of HDFC ERGO General's best practices, including 10,000+ cashless network hospitals, industry-leading turnaround time for cashless claim settlement, seamless online policy issuance and 24x7 customer service helpline are being adopted by HDFC ERGO Health to provide a significantly better experience to all our customers. Our new TVC has been strategically executed to ensure customers are made well aware of the benefits this acquisition has to offer them. We hope to deliver this 'Good News' and make our existing & new customers feel better," he added.

Azazul Haque and Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas said, "Our task was to create a high impact campaign to convey the biggest news in General Insurance of Apollo Munich being renamed to HDFC ERGO Health and the benefits this acquisition will offer the consumers. We wanted to give the brand a unique idea and put out a clutter-breaking campaign. The starting point was that people only think of Health Insurance when they come across any unfortunate incident related to health around them. And to convey this news, we roped in Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Thus the campaign idea of 'Bad News - Good News' was born. We are sure this campaign would do just that and also build a strong resonance of HDFC ERGO Health with Health Insurance."

This campaign is now live and will feature across all genres of TV, major Radio stations, OOH in 17 cities and Print media. Moreover, the campaign will also reach out to internet users through a well spread digital plan.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

