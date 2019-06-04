Head to Haut Monde in Dehradun this summer vacation

New Delhi [India] June 04 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Haut Monde, Hill Stream Resort and Spa, situated among the lush green mountains, provide the most luxurious rooms. In the village of Kokliyal, Dehradun, Haut Monde Resorts provides with the best balcony views of the setting sun on the horizon, green lawns, and refreshing hills.

Getting here is as easy as making pancakes. By air: Jolly Grant Airport. By rail: Dehradun Railway and Rishikesh Railway station is the nearest railheads. By road: Regular buses are available for Dehradun from Delhi. You can take a private taxi from these places to reach Haut Monde.

Bharat Bhramar, an entrepreneur and visionary, owner of Haut Monde India has put his heart and soul into enhancing the journey of luxury travelling by designing the utmost rich experience at his hotels. He believes that nature is the utmost extravagant joy of luxury.

Explore the lush forests of Dehradun and unwind at the spa after the trek. Haut Monde is a luxury hotel, with a lavish fitness gym perfect for getting that summer body. It has been designed to keep children occupied and entertained with indoor games and recreational rooms which have a pool table, a carrom board, and books to read and open your mind and many things you wouldn't find at other places.

Haut Monde Resort provides access to tourist places nearby, places which offer solitude and are close to nature. March to June is the best time to visit. This is the time you can have an amazing and clear view of the beautiful places near Koliyal and enjoy pleasant weather. Also, reaching the popular tourist places is more convenient during these months.

You can trek to a few temples, and visit some forts while on your trip to Kokliyal

* Surkanda Devi Temple - An Ode to the Goddess

* Dashavatar Temple - A Panchayatan Gem

* Deogarh Fort - A land Of Ornately Decorated Murals. Kokliyal is famous for its scenic beauty and natural charms.

* Eco Parks - the twin parks - Amber and Dhara. Both the gardens have been developed and are maintained by the Forest Department. With deodar and cedar trees beautifying the parks, there's no way you can miss casual strolls and small hikes in these gardens.

* Chanderi Town - Explore the unmatched beauty of Chanderi town that has resplendent Rajput and Sultanate architecture.

* Tehri Dam

With a humongous amphitheatre and recreational rooms among other things, Haut Monde is the perfect destination to explore for corporates. Companies contemplating relationship building programs can progress here and enjoy the perfect facility which embodies every aspect of bonding with people around. Haut Monde helps in building teams and make them work better together by fostering a collaborative environment and align everyone together. This would help people from the corporate to accept and celebrate their differences.

A session at the basketball court and tennis court will fill you with adrenaline rush and boost up your spirits. The sizzling pool with its pleasant water will calm your nerves and make you want to stay inside it forever. The blue of the water and its temperature is set to give you the most relaxing feeling.

Haut Monde also has yoga sessions, which will open your soul to the divinity of nature around and connect you with it. Haut Monde also keeps in mind the needs of a family and hence has a barbeque facility, which will put your cooking skills to test.

Get ready to put your hands on work and cook at the barbeque while relishing a bonfire at night with your friends and family. Spending time with your close ones, with music and good food is one of the best ways to be with them and get even closer.

Haut Monde also has a stream bubbling with pure water. Relish the natural water coming straight from the mountains, dip your feet and feel the water soothe your nerves.

Haut Monde has immeasurable and finger licking cuisine from around North India, from their own organic farm. The fresh veggies are all your body has been thinking of; feed it with the most exquisite food, fresh green herbs, and spices. High quality, anti-oxidant rich organic food, lush green vegetables, pulpy fruits, dairy goods, organic jams all at one place to give your taste buds a ride.

Grab your bags and head to this destination resort this summer vacation to relish the cold weather, with temperatures dropping down to 10-degree Celsius. The village is emerging as a popular summer destination because of its tranquil vistas and its proximity to Delhi and various other cities of Uttarakhand. This luxurious and magical resort is perched at an elevation of thousands of meters above sea level and offers panoramic views of the lofty Himalayas.

The Resort is located in the proximity of the popular hill stations of Uttarakhand such as Mussoorie, Tehri, Kanatal, and Chamba. This hilly village is enveloped by the velvety deodar and tall oak forests. It is the best getaway from Delhi, with only 6 hours of travel. Experience the best this summer with Haut Monde.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

