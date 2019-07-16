Headstream Technologies bags International Achievers Award for Innovative Edutech Solution and Global Reach

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Headstream Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based technology startup, has bagged the Leading Emerging Indian Company of the Year 2019 from the International Achievers Conference, a not-for-profit forum that works for the promotion of Indian businesses in global markets.

The award recognizes Headstream's innovative and impactful edutech solution and its growing presence across the world.

The award was presented by H.E. Mahmoud Hesham El Burai, Chairman, UN SDG and Senior Advisor to Dubai Land Department, to Pramod Damodaran, Managing Director of Headstream Technologies, at a function held at Dubai on June 30, 2019.

Headstream Technologies has designed Edlusion, a Cloud-based solution for the professional development of the teaching staff and for the administrators to evaluate the performance of the teaching staff objectively with the help of data, analytics and reporting.

"Globally, the edutech market is crowded with products that focus only on students, providing them with a wide range of solutions, from personalized learning to video-enabled learning. However, with Edlusion, we focus on leveraging data, and analytics to meet the needs of teachers and administrators. We believe that improving educator effectiveness is crucial to improve educational outcomes. We are happy that our efforts have received global recognition with this award", said Pramod Damodaran.

The key features of Edlusion include: Enrollment Management for managing complete professional development workflow, a multiple delivery platform to support offline or online courses for teachers, and auto certification for teachers upon completion of a specified set of courses. The software can be used to conduct advanced surveys, follow-ups and Professional Development Evaluation forms.

The user base of Edlusion, offered as a Software-as-a-Service offering with both web and mobile app versions, is fast growing with overwhelming responses from educational institutions in the Middle East, Australia, North America, and India. Headstream's customers In Tamil Nadu include reputed institutions such as Chettinad Hari Shree Vidyalayam, and Vidhya Sagar CBSE School in Chennai, and Akshara Vidyaashram in Cuddalore.

Headstream positions itself as an innovative technology company that develops world-class products to effectively address the unmet needs of different social and business segments. The company has also developed CAP, a software solution for the construction industry. Unlike most software products that focus on project management, CAP helps infrastructure companies ensure that contractors adhere to the best practices and compliance checklists with respect to safety and quality.

The company, which is backed by US-based investors, has a development centre in Chennai. Headstream's immediate focus is on increasing the user base of its products and establishing offices in strategic markets such as the Middle East, Australia, and North America.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

