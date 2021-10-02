Healing Heart Card launched by Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa at Healing Super Speciality Hospital Chandigarh on the occasion of World Heart Day

Chandigarh [India], October 2 (ANI/PNN): On the occasion of World Heart Day, Healing Hospital's Advanced Institute of Comprehensive Heart and Vascular Care introduces a Healing Heart Card, the very first in the Northern region, to promote healthy heart conditions among the people dealing with various heart ailments in the Tricity.

On this auspicious occasion, Deputy CM of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa launched this unique Healing Heart Card and RJ Meenakshi of 94.3 hosted the event in bonhomie making it a lively one.

Randhawa also honoured the Healing's cardiac patients who have got their surgeries done successfully and were now happily sharing their experiences with the minister and on Radio.

The initiation of this "Heart Card" is one-of-its-kind that enables the card holder with multiple economic benefits on preventive and curative cardiac services at Healing Hospital. The intention is to prevent and reverse heart ailments into a healthy heart. The facility is launched on the occasion of the World Cardiac Month, in Chandigarh.

The Minister, Randhawa said, "He is happy that such initiatives are being taken by the Hospitals like Healing Super Speciality Hospital as this will ease the life of common people making them get better healthcare service with less economical means".

The experts from Healing Hospital have explained that people with severe lifestyle disorders tend to have mild to chronic cardiac ailments.

On the other hand, the rising cost of cardiac medical services has been a matter of concern. Hence, with the motive to promote a healthy heart city, Healing Heart Card is going to ease out the users on the economic front for the diagnosis and treatment of any heart ailment.

People undergoing angioplasty or bypass surgery at Healing Hospital will automatically be enrolled into this program free of cost for a year. This is to enhance the outcome of the interventions and preventive recurrence. Other than the financial dip in the diagnosis and treatment, the patients will experience world-class quality care and services by the most renowned doctors and surgeons of the Cardiac Sciences' department in Chandigarh.

Managing Partners Sahibjit Singh Sandhu and Drishmeet Singh Buttar of Healing Super Speciality Hospital said, "With a well-established centre of excellence and advanced cardiac care facility, the motive is to help people improve their heart's health".

They also highlighted that "the department is backed by an impeccable team of cardiology-the experts in diagnosis as well as the treatments of various minimal and high-risk heart ailments (invasive, non-invasive, and interventional). Wherein, the comprehensive cardiac services include interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, cardiothoracic anaesthesia, Cardiac rehabilitation centre, latest technology lab services, and more. Healing Hospital is well known among its patrons for its rich in quality and compassionate services, affordable prices and complete transparency".

Healing Hospital is the first hospital in Chandigarh with a department equipped with latest technology and most advanced equipment, establishing a state of the art Cardiac centre department with all the facilities.



Accompanied by an experienced team of experts, Healing heart facilitates the people of the North region with the best of Cardiac Care facilities. Healing Heart card is another initiative by the hospital to promote a healthy heart lifestyle for people who enroll themselves in this program by providing:

1. Free quarterly Cardiologist Consultations.

2. Personalized diet charts for a healthy heart.

3. An exercise plan to keep the heart fit.

4. A well curated guide to take care of your heart post surgery.

5. Trustworthy advice from our experts etc.

And, people who undergo surgeries at Healing Hospital will be given these cards free of cost to prevent recurrence of the disease and ensure post-operative compliance of the patients.

Dr Sarwal, Director and HOD of CTVS mentions how Healing Hospital has developed a boutique Cardiac Science program to deliver the best care to the people.

Healing, a NABH accredited Super-Speciality hospital, situated right in the heart of the Tricity (Chandigarh), with its inception in the year 2016 has evolved year on year with the aim of providing quality healthcare services to the people living in the Tricity and the connecting states.

Healing hospital began its journey with 25 beds predominantly in general medicine and ICU. Whereas, in just five years, based on the trust and love of the people across the city, Healing Hospital has evolved to be a 100 bedded super speciality hospital.

In order to serve the best and keep up with the consistency of quality health care, the hospital is well equipped with highly qualified and experienced super speciality doctors, cutting edge technology, modular infrastructure, highly trained nursing staff, and a supporting team.

