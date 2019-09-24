Health Travellers Worldwide
Health Travellers Worldwide announces a strategic partnership with Medical Tourism Association, USA

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:11 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The World Medical Tourism and Global Healthcare Congress (WMTC) presents an exclusive opportunity for one-on-one networking with the largest buyers for sending patients for Treatment Abroad from across the globe - especially the USA, Africa and Asia - in a business-development-inspired event.
The WMTC earlier only been organised in the USA, has been moved to Abu Dhabi by the Medical Tourism Association, the organiser of the event, in partnership with the government.
"The Congress allows us, as an industry, to disrupt and move the industry forward in a way that has not happened before. Our partnership with Health Travellers Worldwide will bring multifaceted benefits to the Indian medical community," said Jonathan Edelheit, Chairman and Co-founder of the Medical Tourism Association, the leading Global Non-Profit Association for the Medical Tourism and International Patient Industry.
"As a strategic partner for the 12th World Medical Tourism and Global Healthcare Congress, we invite the Indian Healthcare Industry to Abu Dhabi to participate in a one-of-its-kind experience that will bring together the biggest buyers and payers of treatment abroad for their members. There will be convergence of large number of prominent speakers, scheduled B2B meetings and opportunities for networking with industry experts from across the world," said Mohammed Zakariah Ahmed, Founder of Health Travellers Worldwide.
Prominent speakers include Shady Nawar, Head of Health and Benefits at Bupa Global; Erik Koornneef, Vice President of Policy and compliance at the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi; and Dr Mariam Al-Jalahma, CEO of the National Health Regulatory Authority, Bahrain.
Other speakers and attendees include executives from leading Insurance Companies, Corporations including Oil Companies, Officials from Ministries of Health and Medical Associations, Top Management from leading Hospitals, Facilitators, Health Consultants, IT Consultants, HR Professionals and representatives from the across the world.
As a part of this year's global event, the MTA will also be organizing the day-long Certified Medical Travel Professional programme, an on-the-spot-Certification workshop for healthcare management executives, facilitators, travel agents, hospitality professionals, insurance agents, and other industry professionals, which promises participants the skills and knowledge to facilitate the seamless integration of quality, safety, and service at all touch points along the Medical Travel Care Continuum.
To learn more about the Congress and to attend the event, Health Travellers Worldwide, invites you to visit their website.
