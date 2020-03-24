Healthians launches chatbot for coronavirus.

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Healthians, India's largest doorstep health test provider, on Tuesday announced that the company has launched a chatbot to spread awareness about the virus, where individuals can ask their queries and receive verified information.

The chatbot will disseminate accurate information about the coronavirus to the masses and dispel myths and doubts. The chatbot is simple to use and has been customized keeping for Indian audience.

"We have received many queries from customers calling and panicking with minor symptoms and wanted to consult a doctor or get tested. We quickly responded to the situation by making it easy for people to get self-informed and it's our responsibility to create this awareness. This bot is trained to answer frequently asked questions on the new coronavirus, we want to help out as many people as possible with the right information," said Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO of Healthians.

Healthians have raised over two rounds of funding from multiple investors including Health Start, Yuvraj Singh's investment venture You-We-Can, Asuka Holdings, BEENEXT, Digital Garage and others. Healthians has been recognized as 'Innovative Startup in Diagnostic Healthcare 2017', 'Healthcare Innovator Enterprise of the Year 2016', and 'Health & Wellness E-Retailer of the year 2015'.

