Healthians social campaign SheIsNotDoingGreat wins at Foxglove Awards, nominated for Blue Design Awards

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian Healthtech startup, Healthians has been nominated for Blue Design Awards 2020 for #SheIsNotDoingGreat Campaign here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=abdjVLVNYm0&t=33s,Healthians launched a hard-hitting social responsibility driven film on women's day.

The film brings to light a horrific practice amongst poor female farm-workers who are pushed into getting their uteruses removed. These farm-workers are usually poor rural labourers who work in sugarcane fields.

Shot in the interiors of Maharashtra, the film captures the real emotion of these women and leaves the viewer with a lump in the throat.

The company has already won several accolades and awards for the campaign. After being awarded the Kyoorius 'Baby Elephant' award, the campaign has won in three different categories of the Foxglove awards.

"We were utterly shocked when we learned about this practice and felt that this story of gross injustice should be told to the world. These women deserve to lead a healthy and dignified life. With this in mind, we took up this cause during Women's Day in order to build a strong collective voice that can reach the relevant authorities in the government, eventually leading to new laws and a ban on uterus removal surgeries. Our philosophy as a brand is to make a difference to the health of people, across social strata," said Deepak Sahni, CEO & Founder, Healthians.

#SheIsNotDoingGreat Campaign here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=abdjVLVNYm0&t=33s."We feel honoured to receive the appreciation and hope that our initiative leads to transformation in many more lives," he further added.

The barbaric practice highlighted in the video is rampant in many sugarcane plantations in certain districts of Maharashtra, and thousands of women undergo hysterectomies every year so as not to lose their daily wages.

Healthians has brought this practice into the limelight by taking up this initiative and is still pursuing the change they sought with the campaign with the relevant authorities while being recognized for the same at an international stage.

The short social film created by Healthians has won the "Baby Elephant" category of the seventh edition of Kyoorius Creative Awards. The film was also adjudged an In-Book Winner and is currently contesting the Blue Elephant category whose results will be announced in September.

The Kyoorius Creative Awards have a comprehensive list of categories, structured to recognize individual components as well as entire campaigns and projects that exist on multiple platforms and channels. Kyoorius Creative Awards have no winning tier structure of gold, silver & bronze.

A specialist jury selected together with D&AD - Design and Art Direction, consisting of the top creatives from across the globe who judge worldwide submissions.

In Foxglove's Awards sixth edition, the campaign has won three accolades in three different categories - A gold in Best Digital Brand Video, Silver in Best Use of Video for CSR, Bronze in Best Social Media Campaign. Foxglove is solely focused on organizations that are less than 12 years old.

Participants are mainly segregated into regional and national categories. Foxglove is one of the most venerated advertising shows in India and awards exceptional work in the field of marketing communication.

The campaign has been nominated for the Blue Design Award that is organized by A' Design Award and Competition, which is considered as the world's most influential design accolade.

A' Design Award and Competition rewards excellent, original design work across categories like arts, architecture, fashion, communication, and product design.

The Blue Design Award 2020 is an annual Juried Design Contest organized by A' Design Award & Competitions.

