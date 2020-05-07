Healthy dietary regimen at home during COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The COVID-19 outbreak, its undeterred upsurge and the abrupt emergence of the unpredictable situation like the lockdown, has brought everyone at one-stop - and that is nowhere but in our homes.

Now, our homes have rolled everything into one i.e., office, classroom, bedroom, restaurants, summits and conferences - in the form of Webinars.

Staying at home in the lockdown raises grave concerns about the health wherein diet plays an important role. In the current scenario, our physical activities have relatively reduced while the food intake has increased, making our diet dynamics imbalanced, which may bring in several health disorders.

However, if we look at the opportunities the Mother Nature offers amid the lockdown to correct our faulty lifestyle are immense. We can eliminate the unnecessary loads from our body by disciplining ourselves, following the Ayurveda way of life. This is the right time for us to revisit our habits for better wellbeing by rescheduling our routine that leads to an 'Ideal Health'.

Following a healthy dietary regimen consisting of right choices of food and more significantly what, how, when and where we eat, will improve our immunity. On the contrary, wrong habits and food choices reduce our immunity, making us prone to virus infection and illness. 'Right Diet' is the 'Right Mantra' to stay healthy in every circumstance.

"According to Ayurveda, diet plays a very important role in improving and maintaining health. It is also helpful in strengthening immunity. Emphasising the importance of diet Maharishi Charak mentions 'If someone's diet is good he/she will not need any medicine'. He further mentions, 'If someone's diet is not good he/she will also not need any medicine because no medicine will work for him/her'. In the current lockdown scenario when we are staying in our houses, the selection of foods are very important from our Body-Type and digestion point of view as our physical activities have relatively come down," said Anand Shrivastava, Chairman, Maharishi Ayurveda.

"Besides knowing what to eat, it is also important to know how much to eat, when to eat and how to eat. Ayurveda explains these in a very scientific and systematic manner with proper logic. The main objective behind this is that whatever one eats, it should get digested properly and assimilated into the system for the balanced production of body tissues, which is necessary for the maintenance of the peak performance of the body, and for staying healthy," he further added.

Considering the significance of diet, immunity and health and their good interrelationship, which constitute an 'Ideal Health' as per Ayurveda, our Prime Minister has urged the citizens to follow immunity-boosting guidelines issued by the Ministry of AYUSH to supplement the fight against COVID-19.

What the Ministry of AYUSH recommends as preventive measures are part of a healthy dietary regimen. The guidelines laid down by the Ministry find their roots in the science of Ayurveda, which propagates the use of the gifts of nature for a healthy and happy life.

"A combination of several foods forms our diet, and food is considered just as powerful as medicine. As per Ayurveda, food is medicine when consumed properly. If we eat foods uniquely suited to our physiology (body-type) and follow a Sattvic (life-supporting) routine that enhances digestion, our bodies will reap the benefits and help us stay happier and healthier. Besides, a balanced diet, a proper Nidra (sleep) also plays an important role in helping us stay healthy. Contrarily, lack of sound sleep increases our risk of developing chronic health conditions, like diabetes, obesity and heart disease," said Dr Saurabh Sharma Medical Superintendent, Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital, Delhi.

"In the current lockdown scenario, we need to make out a balance of both the wholesome food and routine life, which consists of right meal timing, proper sleep, necessary exercise, yoga and meditation. The lockdown phase is an opportunity for us to discipline ourselves that will ensure a healthy living. And this can be done by following a healthy dietary regimen," he further added.

Along with healthy foods, we need to include certain Rasayanas (the science of promoting longevity as well as the herbal remedies used to maintain optimal health) in our dietary regimen to ensure holistic health. Also, Rasayana is concerned about the preservation, change, and rejuvenation of energy in our body and mind.

Therefore, if we include certain Rasayanas in our dietary regimen, it won't only help in making our dietary regimen balanced but also contribute to ensuring our holistic health. One of such Rasayanas is Maharishi Amrit Kalash - well-known and successful for restoring health, longevity, and overall wellbeing.

It has a combination of all-natural and powerful herbs - this elixir of life will help restore our physical & mental health, thereby leading a healthy life in all counts.

