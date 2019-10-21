Pledge against overuse of antibiotics taken at the Perfect Health Mela
Pledge against overuse of antibiotics taken at the Perfect Health Mela

Heart Care Foundation of India's Perfect Health Mela concludes as grand success

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:33 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), a leading national non-profit organisation committed to making India a healthier and disease-free nation concluded its annual flagship event- the 26th Perfect Health Mela today.
The three-day event was organised between 18th and 20th October 2019 in association with the Health and Family Welfare Dept. NCT Delhi, NDMC, and other central and Delhi state government departments at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.
Started in 1993, the Perfect Health Mela is a confluence of tradition and modernity and has successfully since the past two and a half decades been working towards creating mass awareness on all aspects of health; using a consumer-driven model as the medium. The theme for this year's event held from 18th to 20th October 2019 was 'Fit Delhi, Fit India'.
"I am extremely happy to witness huge participation once again this year at the Mela and am thankful to everyone who made this event a success. Our campaigns on hygiene, fitness and harm reduction have taken off well and we hope to cover more ground on these issues. It is time that each one of us focuses on holistic health and fitness by making changes to our diet and lifestyles. I also urge everyone to have a healthy Diwali, and take necessary precautions to protect oneself and others from injury and harm," said Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI.
In his message, IAS Radheyshyam Julaniya, Secretary Sports, Government of India urged everyone to join the Fit India Movement and congratulated HCFI on the success of the event.
The three-day event served as a podium for several on-the-spot competitions in which over 5000 children from various schools and colleges took part with great enthusiasm. Among these were Indian and western dance, fashion show, rock band, Mehendi art, collage making, painting, and slogan writing.
There were also special performances by the Punjabi and Hindi Academy, which added value to the event. The purpose behind these competitions and performances was to use infotainment as a way of imparting health education to the masses. Mela attendees were also trained in the lifesaving technique of Hands-only CPR 10 under the Chiranjeev Hriday programme of India Medtronic.
A special campaign on antibiotic resistance was launched in association with the World Health Organisation. Thousands of people took the pledge that they will not take antibiotics without consulting with their doctors. Medical practitioners too promised to only prescribe antibiotics when absolutely necessary.
Supporting the event are leading brands including personal and fabric hygiene brand Fena, restaurant chain Imperfecto, educational institute Ansal University, medical device company Medtronic, Coca Cola, LIC and other organisations.
"We are delighted to support an event of the scale of Perfect Health Mela and it is heartening to see the huge participation over the last three days. Students can become a great force in propagating the message of preventive health and HCFI is leading by example in this aspect," said Prof Dr Monica Chaudhry, Director, School of Health Sciences, Ansal University.
The highlight of the last day the HCFI Awards that were presented in the categories of media and journalism, CSR and community service, health education and patient well-being.
Among other things, the Mela this year focused on Happiness Index, fitness for a better living and harm reduction. A campaign on the benefits of saline nasal drops during the Diwali season to combat ill effects of pollution was also launched in association with Nasivion S. Saline drops are a safe solution for dry and stuffy noses and can help improve nasal hygiene and are safe to be used in all age groups including kids.
Some key people whose efforts were acknowledged during the valedictory were Anil Ahuja, Yogesh Jaju, Saurabh Aggarwal, Piyush Goel and Arun Rai.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:44 IST

Sadhbav Group to merge its engineering and infrastructure subsidiaries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Infrastructure major Sadbhav Group is merging two of its listed entities to create a simplified corporate structure and better utilisation of resources.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:54 IST

Oberoi Realty Q2 revenue falls to Rs 505 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Oberoi Realty Ltd has recorded a consolidated revenue of Rs 505 crore during the second quarter of current fiscal as against Rs 618 crore in Q1 FY20.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:18 IST

Equity market closed on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Equity market was closed on Monday on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:50 IST

Global economic risks reinforce need to strengthen multilateral...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): In her intervention during International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Plenary Session, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the global economic risks and imbalances reinforce the need to strengthen global co-operation at the multilateral l

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 10:04 IST

Policymakers must undo trade barriers to revive global growth: IMF

Washington DC [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): With the global economy in a synchronised slowdown amid growth forecast for 2019 to 3 per cent -- its slowest pace since the 2008 global financial crisis -- the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged policymakers must undo the trade barriers put in place with du

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:26 IST

Shibani Kashyap performs at day two of HCFI's 26th Perfect Health Mela

New Delhi, [India] Oct 19, (ANI/NewsVoir): The Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), a leading national non-profit organization committed to making India a healthier and disease-free nation, raised awareness on the importance of personal and fabric hygiene on the second day of its annual flagship eve

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:24 IST

HDFC Bank Q2 profit jumps 27 pc to Rs 6,345 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported 26.8 per cent jump in its net profit of Rs 6,345 crore during the July to September quarter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:18 IST

Post Graduate Govt college celebrates star-studded alumni reunion

Chandigarh, [India] Oct 19, (ANI/NewsVoir): PG Government College, Chandigarh celebrated the fifth Delhi Chapter Alumni meet, at Magnolias Club, Gurugram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:37 IST

Operation Clean Money to get another extension for clearing tax...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is likely to extend the deadline for disposal of assessment cases under Operation Clean Money (OCM) which leverages data analytics to investigate tax evaders, a senior official said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:03 IST

L&T Technology Services continues double-digit revenue growth in Q2FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:32 IST

Trade wars to impact flow of capital, goods and services: Sitharaman

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Increased trade integration, geopolitical uncertainties, and high accumulated debt levels necessitate strong global coordination, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:47 IST

Cotton imports continue to be high on reduced international...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Cotton imports into the country continue to rise with local prices (minimum support price) being higher than international prices, according to the latest edition of India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) credit news digest on India's textile sector.

Read More
iocl