Helo reveals top 5 content themes of 2019

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Helo, India's leading regional social media platform, revealed the 'Top 5 Content Themes' of 2019 that brought people together and drove maximum engagement on the platform this year. Encouraging its users to celebrate their special year-end moments with wider communities on Helo, the platform also launched the #HappyNewYear2020 campaign.

The top 5 content themes for Helo this year were entertainment, occasions, social welfare (Helo Care), talent hunts and travel, as they featured various popular campaigns that brought Helo's diverse community in India together to create, share and follow during 2019.

Helo emerged as one of the leading platforms in the country where millions of people across all 14 regional languages participated in endless entertainment, celebrated various occasions together, showcased their unique skills and talent and even contributed to the welfare of society through active participation in these campaigns.

Helo is at the centre of vernacular entertainment. In 2019, the platform further strengthened its commitment to provide its users with endless entertainment options. Helo partnered with several popular, regional entertainment TV shows across languages, such as BiggBoss (Hindi), Comedy Khiladigalu (Kannada), Maharashtra Cha Favorite Kaun (Marathi), Start Music Aaradhyam Paadum (Malayalam) etc to give its users exclusive access to their favourite stars and shows.

While many popular Bollywood celebs like Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui etc took the platform to promote their films through Helo's flagship online show #FridayFever, others like Tiger Shroff, Mahesh Babu, Shraddha Kapoor and many more joined the bandwagon to engage with their fans personally through their own accounts.

Festivals and occasions play a key role in strengthening unity among people. Helo creates an environment that encourages users across diverse backgrounds, regions, and cultures to celebrate and share the joy of these occasions together. During 2019, the following top five occasions witnessed maximum engagement from the vibrant Helo community #HeloCric (Cricket), #Diwali2019, #IndependenceDay, #Chandrayaan2.

This year, Helo played an instrumental role in empowering everyone with an opportunity to volunteer for causes focused on education, culture, community, and cleanliness through various campaigns under its one-of-its-kind community empowerment initiative, Helo Care.

These causes were supported by bringing together celebrities, key opinion leaders, creators and social organizations to help people in need. Some of the campaigns that received huge participation from the Helo Community this year were #SaveSujith, #FightFoodWithHunger, #AntiDengue.

Every year, Helo invites and encourages its users to showcase their creative streak and skills across categories such as food, comedy and education, entertainment etc through various contests and campaigns. Following the overwhelming response in its previous editions, this year as well, Helo hosted 2 more editions of its 'Helo Superstar' campaign where the community took the platform to share their talent across multiple Indian languages.

Travel emerged as another popular content category on Helo in 2019. With an objective to bring India's rich socio-cultural heritage and encourage millions of users across 9 regional languages, the platform also launched a category-specific campaign, #HeloTravel encouraging people to share their travel stories on Helo.

Additionally, Helo launched the #HappyNewYear2020 campaign to elevate the year-end festive spirit of its diverse community. Live on the platform since December 23, the campaign features a suite of creative new year greetings, along with a variety of stickers and templates that allow users sharing their #NewYearWish with wider communities.

It also includes an in-app #NewYearCountDown to add to the excitement. Participants of the campaign stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

