Herbalife Nutrition announces 3rd edition of Fit Families Fest

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families Fest 2019 is an initiative to support the Prime Minister's Fit India Movement and raise awareness about the role of a healthy, active lifestyle coupled with good nutrition for long term health and wellbeing.

The third edition of Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families Fest 2019 was announced at a press conference today in the presence of Sunil Chhetri, Captain of Indian National Football Team and Bengaluru FC (Indian Super League) and Ajay Khanna, Country Head and Vice President of Herbalife Nutrition India.

The Fit Families Fest 2019 brings more fun and fitness for families across four cities, for the first time. Having grown in scale and stature, this time the inspiring and much-anticipated fitness fest is being held in Bhubaneswar, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families fest aims to iterate that healthier families make happier families.

"We are excited to announce our Fit Families Fest this year and happy to have Sunil Chhetri with us to support the fitness movement which Herbalife had started three years ago. Our vision resonates with the government's initiative of Fit India Movement and we are proud to support the movement through our continuous effort and fulfilling our mission in helping create a healthier and happier world around us", said Ajay Khanna.

"This is a fantastic initiative by Herbalife Nutrition and I am excited to be here to be a part of it. Good nutrition and staying active are crucial to having a happy and healthy life. It's a great idea to make fitness a family activity. An initiative like this augurs well for our country and will help spread the message across India", said Sunil Chhetri.

The previous editions of Fit Families Fest were held in Bengaluru 2017 and Pune 2018 and were a roaring success with over 2000 fitness enthusiasts participating.

The event was flagged off by five-time World Champion Boxer and Herbalife Nutrition sponsored athlete Mary Kom, India's Star Badminton Player Saina Nehwal and Herbalife Nutrition's Fitness Sports Consultant Shayamal Vallabhjee.

Below are the various categories for Fit Families Fest 2019:

1. Individual Category (For those aged 13 and above)

* 20K cycling

* 10K running

* 5K running

2. Family Category

* Three-membered fittest family

* Four-membered fittest family

Top three winners will be felicitated in each individual category (20km cycling, 10km run, 5km run, and Parkour). Additionally, two fittest families will be felicitated - one each from three-members and four-member families.



Log on to the official website to register yourself and family for the upcoming Fit Families Fest 2019.

