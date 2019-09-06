Herbalife Nutrition Inaugurates Water Plant in Kithiganur
Herbalife Nutrition Inaugurates Water Plant in Kithiganur

Herbalife Nutrition inaugurates water plant in Kithiganur; to benefit 2500 families in the area

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:29 IST

Kithiganur (Karnataka) [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Herbalife Nutrition, the global nutrition giant, today inaugurated the Water ATM and Reverse Osmosis (RO) system based water purifying plant in Kithiganur village, Karnataka.
The plant will help over 2500 families and 5 schools in the region access clean drinking water. The plant was inaugurated in presence of Arvind Limbavali, Member of Legislature Assembly, Government of Karnataka.
Every year due to contaminated water disease like diarrhoea, dysentery and other related disease spreads in rural areas. The RO water plant will purify 1000 litres of water every hour and the water will be distributed to the families and schools in nearby villages through Water ATM. Herbalife Nutrition distributed 20 litres capacity water dispensers for convenient storage to 500 families across Kithiganur.
Herbalife Nutrition celebrates twenty years of its business in India and the organization's growth is rooted in its ethos of building a healthier and happier world for all.
"We are proud to support the Honorable Prime Minister's Swachh Bharath campaign with our initiative. Clean drinking water is essential to a healthy life. There is growing demand for potable drinking water in rural areas across the country. This plant is a step towards ensuring families in Kithiganur can access clean drinking water. We plan to install two more RO plants in villages near Hoskote," said Ajay Khanna, India Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition.
"Availability of potable drinking water is one of the basic needs and critical for overall wellbeing of people. This is an excellent initiative by Herbalife Nutrition and will help provide the water infrastructure to families in the region," said Arvind Limbavali, Member of Legislature Assembly, Mahadevpura Constituency, Government of Karnataka
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:33 IST

12th Edition of ABSIF-2019 along with the 4th Edition of IGBL...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai will host the 12th Edition of Asian Business and Social Investor Round table forum 2019 (ABSIF) along with the 4th Edition of India's Greatest Brands and Leaders (IGBL) 2018-19 and celebrating 72, Pride of the Nation Series Awards and Busines

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:27 IST

Music Industry's Contribution to Indian Economy at Rs 8660 Cr:...

New Delhi [India] Sept 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indian Music Industry (IMI), the apex trade body representing the recorded music companies on a pan-India basis, along with Deloitte today jointly launched 'Economic impact of the recorded music industry in India' report at Dialogue: The Indian Mu

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:09 IST

Need funds to start your Business - here's why a Loan against...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): You may have an interesting business idea ready with you, but often due to lack of funds, you may have to drop the idea of starting your own business.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:04 IST

TOEFL® test experience gets better, afternoon testing sessions...

Princeton [USA] Sept 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of a continuous effort to enhance the TOEFL iBT® test experience for students and its value to institutions worldwide, students can now take advantage of more flexible testing options, including an increase in the number of test session offerings

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:25 IST

From father's business to Global Entrepreneur, Himansh Verma...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leaving no stone unturned, Himansh Verma who is now an eminent global entrepreneur, had started his business career from scratch by working in his father's jewellery business but lately he is acquiring Intellectual Property (IP) ri

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:20 IST

Havells launches India's First Complete Square Pedestal Fan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Ltd, today launched India's first complete square-shaped pedestal fan- 'Aindrila'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:08 IST

6th India-China Strategic Economic Dialogue to be held from Sept 7

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The 6th India-China Strategic Economic Dialogue (SED) being held here from September 7 to 9 will have discussions on infrastructure, energy, high technology, resource conservation, pharmaceuticals and policy coordination.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:30 IST

Sensex closes 337 points higher, Maruti Suzuki gains 3.8 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Equity markets traded with a positive bias on Friday with auto stocks and select private banks ranking among top outperformers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:53 IST

Indian business and innovation summit to be held in Singapore on...

Singapore, Sep 6 (ANI): A business and innovation summit will be held here on September 9 and 10 to mark 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term in office and take economic ties between India and Singapore to a new level.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:24 IST

Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 4,502 crore project from CIDCO...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd said on Friday it has received a Rs 4,502 crore order from City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra for construction of 21,346 dwelling units with development of commercial area and onsite infrastructure

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:30 IST

IATA reports soft start to peak travel period

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 6 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Friday announced slowing global passenger demand growth for July.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:52 IST

Escorts unveils hybrid concept tractor powered by fuel and battery

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd on Friday announced the launch of a hybrid concept tractor powered by fuel and battery both.

Read More
iocl