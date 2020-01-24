Herbalife Nutrition launches tulsi flavour for Afresh energy drink mix

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Jan 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Herbalife Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition, has launched Afresh energy drink mix in tulsi flavour.

Afresh is an invigorating and refreshing energy drink mix which contains orange pekoe extract, green tea extract and natural caffeine powder which can be consumed hot or cold, any time of the day.

The tulsi flavor is extracted from fresh Krishna Tulsi leaves and essential oils of tulsi leaves contribute to its refreshing flavour. The energy-boosting drink is also available in other delicious flavours like orange, elaichi, lemon, peach, and cinnamon.

The Afresh energy drink contains two essential ingredients, the exotic Guarana plant which is native to the Amazon forests, and orange pekoe. The presence of Guarana in the drink helps sharpen mental alertness, reduces fatigue and elevates energy levels.

On the other hand, orange pekoe acts as an active thermogenic and antioxidant resulting in increased levels of calorie burning and fat oxidation, in addition to lowering cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Net Quantity

50 g

Pricing

MRP - Rs 686.00 (Inclusive of all taxes)

"We are excited to bring the newest flavor to our Indian consumers. Afresh Tulsi is a great addition to our Afresh Energy Drink Mix range," said Ajay Khanna, Vice President, and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, while commenting on the launch.

"At Herbalife Nutrition, we are constantly innovating to bring high-quality personalised nutrition products backed by science that will help our consumers lead an active lifestyle with balanced nutrition," added Khanna.

Afresh energy drink mix will be available exclusively through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)





